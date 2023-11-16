Ohio congressional delegation urges state selection for federal CHIPS Act money

Sep 20, 2023; Johnstown, Ohio, USA; Cranes tower high overhead as construction crews develop the Intel chip manufacturing site in Licking County.

Ohio's congressional delegation is urging the Commerce Department to pick Intel and the state as a semiconductor cluster that could receive billions of dollars under the federal CHIPS Act.

"We believe that Intel’s investment in Ohio will boost the manufacturing of leading edge and advanced semiconductors in the United States and change the lives of Ohioans for decades to come," according to the letter delivered to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and released by Sen. Sherrod Brown's office.

Brown, Sen. J.D. Vance and 13 of the state's 15 members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed the letter.

Commerce Department officials, in a visit to Ohio last month, said the state is in the running for one of two semiconductors clusters that Raimondo promised in a speech in February when she laid out the department's priorities for that includes two clusters of factories, also called fabs, by 2030.

The officials said then that there is broad interest from states in the $52.7 billion in subsidies available from the bill, called the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors in America, but only a few states are in the running to become clusters, and that includes Ohio.

Intel also has applied for aid under the act for Ohio and its other campuses in Arizona, New Mexico and Oregon.

Initial awards from the Commerce Department are expected to be made by year end. The department on Wednesday declined to comment on the letter.

The letter from the delegation noted Intel's $20 billion investment in New Albany where the company is building two factories is the largest economic development project in Ohio history and represents the biggest CHIPS Act project announced for the Midwest.

Intel has noted that the Ohio project could one day be as big as $100 billion and make it one of the largest semiconductor projects on Earth.

A Commerce Department document describes a cluster as a geographically compact area with multiple, commercial scale factories owned and operated by one or more companies.

"We understand that Intel remains the sole American company capable of producing the advanced chips necessary for today’s cutting-edge technologies," the letter says. "Further, we believe that this project embodies what Congress and this Administration had in mind when we passed and the President signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law."

