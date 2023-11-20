Ohio drinkers need a pour after big liquor price hikes this summer

Liquor, beer and wine are stored in Ohio Liquor distribution centers before being sent to stores. Liquor prices in Ohio have increased fairly dramatically over the past few months.

Ohio rum, Scotch and other liquor fans may need a drink.

Prices on some alcohol have jumped the past few months in Ohio, climbing more than 40% in some cases, as distillers worldwide wrestle with price pressures.

"The cost of goods, from the glass you’re putting in the bottles to the barrels you’re purchasing to age liquor in, the economy has forced an increase in the cost of goods, and distillers must raise their prices. We've seen a lot of it," said Pat Keith, vice president of high proof spirits in the Cincinnati office of Heidelberg Distributing Co.

According to data from the Ohio Department of Commerce, which oversees Ohio Liquor (OHLQ), spirits in standard 750 millileter bottles that saw big jumps in August included popular brands such as Glenlivet Founders Reserve Scotch, which climbed from $21.99 to $29.99; Bacardi Gold, which jumped from $22.99 to $27.99; and Captain Morgan rum, which rose from $14.99 to $17.99.

While Scotch and rum prices were hit hardest, other spirits — including some tequila and vodka brands — also felt the pinch. Belvedere vodka jumped from $14.99 to $19.99; Jägermeister liqueur rose from $19.99 to $25.99; and Corzo Silver tequila climbed from $36.99 to $46.99.

The biggest price hike since June was Rey Supremo Gran Reserve Tequila Anejo, which leapt from $52.99 to $74.99, a 43% jump that was the highest in the state.

Drinkers got a holiday break in November, when many producers introduced sale prices on some of those liquors and others — at least for a bit.

"Some will be on sale these few months and then we’ll return to regular price," Keith said.

Despite price hikes for American whiskeys in recent years, the cost of bourbon, rye, Tennessee whiskey and other domestics have largely held steady in recent months in Ohio.

Liquor prices in Ohio are fixed; the same bottle costs the same price no matter where it is purchased. Prices are relayed to retailers by OHLQ but are set by suppliers, who build in a 30% state markup, per Ohio law.

Each month, Ohio Liquor examines prices, and might adjust them based on information from suppliers. The Dispatch examined six months of price changes, from June through November. Most of the big price jumps in the state occurred in August, when global supply issues caught up to the industry.

"Every industry is having that impact this moment," Keith said. "We’re starting to see freight costs stabilize, but not going down, that’s why you’re seeing more increases the last nine months. ... The cost to get product overseas in particular is higher."

Some products were hit with specific issues, such as Scotch, which saw duty taxes jump in August.

Despite the recent price jumps, Ohio prices largely remain on par with nearby states.

"Ohio is absolutely competitive," said Keith. "You’ll find items cheaper in other states, but you’ll find prices in Ohio cheaper than in other states."

Chad White, founder of the Ohio Rum Society, said he rarely hears complaints about Ohio liquor prices from his 900-plus members.

"Rum sold in Ohio is generally cheaper than rum in other states," he noted.

Appleton Estate Rare 12-year-old rum, a favorite of White's, for example, sells in Ohio for $42.99, $2 less than at the big Illinois liquor chain Binny's Beverage Depot.

Many other common pours are the same or less in Ohio than at Binny's, including the most popular liquor sold in Ohio last year: Tito's Handmade Vodka, which sells for $19.99 in Ohio and $20.99 at Binny's.

Other popular examples: Beefeater Dry Gin ($17.99 in Ohio, $21.99 at Binny's); Jim Beam bourbon ($14.99 both places); Maker's Mark bourbon ($21.99 in Ohio, $27.99 at Binny's); Absolut Vodka ($17.99 both); and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky ($16.99 both).

For many Ohio liquor enthusiasts, price isn't the problem. Selection is.

"The increasingly limited rum selection in Ohio is a bigger issue," White said of his society's members. "They wouldn’t mind price hikes if they had greater selection."

Rum fans spent years, for example, lobbying to get Foursquare rum products in the state, White said.

"There are so many missed opportunities for OHLQ," he said.

Other rum brands White said he'd love to see in Ohio include Doctor Bird and Worthy Park.

The lack of selection has led one of White's Westerville drinking buddies, Jon McCliment, to buy Scotch directly through the mail from independent bottlers.

"The reason I started doing that is because Ohio carries zero independent bottlers in Scotch. Same with rum and even bourbon," said McCliment.

Still, McCliment is largely pleased with the the way liquor is sold — and priced — in Ohio.

"I think it’s strong, honestly, stronger than in a lot of states," he said.

