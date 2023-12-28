Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs legislation that could result in higher natural gas bills

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday signed off on legislation that could result in higher natural gas bills for consumers.

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday signed off on legislation that could result in higher natural gas bills for consumers to finance project that may never be built.

Proponents say House Bill 201 will drive economic growth in Ohio and bring more jobs; critics contend the legislation takes away money from consumers who are already stretched.

The bill makes changes to state law that allow natural gas companies to charge customers for more infrastructure upgrades, extensions and planning costs, including proposed projects that might never be built.

The charges will be limited to $1.50 per month for customers, but utilities could collect those fees for years to come, according to the legislation. Currently, the state's four largest gas companies charge less than that cap, according to Ohio's Legislative Budget Office.

State economic development leaders say the legislation will help Ohio develop the ready-made sites needed to lure business to Ohio,

But the charges added to consumer bills under the legislation lack traditional consumer protections in Ohio law, according to the Ohio Consumers' Counsel.

The office warned that projects can remain on consumer bills for years after they are completed.

“We are disappointed. We will be working with the (Public Utilities Commission of Ohio), gas utilities and others to ensure that funds collected from utility consumers for economic development under House Bill 201 are wisely spent," said J.P. Blackwood, a Consumers' Counsel spokesman.

As initially drafted, the legislation was designed to prevent Ohio from following California's lead and mandating emission standards. Last year, California adopted rules that would require new cars, pickups and SUVs to be electric or hydrogen-powered by 2035, the Associated Press reported.

