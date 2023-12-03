Ohio leaders, Intel form partnership to push for billions in federal semiconductor funding

Work continues on the massive Intel computer chip manufacturing facility being built in New Albany. The company is preparing for the 2025 opening of a $20 billion plant consisting of two four-story clean room factory buildings, connected by an underground tunnel. This view looks west from Mink Street.

The state is positioning itself to take full advantage of the billions in federal funding available under the CHIPS Act to rebuild the nation's semiconductor industry while capitalizing on Intel's $20 billion investment in Licking County.

Ohio political leaders have announced the creation of the Silicon Heartland Supplier Consortium in partnership with Intel, JobsOhio and the Ohio Grants Alliance, a group of business organizations that work to identify grant opportunities for Ohio organizations.

The consortium will help the state in its bid to be chosen as one of two semiconductor clusters that the federal government wants to create as part of the bill. It's also meant to aid current and perspective Ohio suppliers to compete for grants for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment.

“Ohio is committed to ensuring the success of the Silicon Heartland," Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement. "Bringing together industry partners to onshore this critical industry is key to strengthening our national security, spurring future innovation, and making our economy more resilient.”

The CHIPS and Science Act, formally called Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors in America, provides $52.7 billion in subsidies to companies as part of the push to restore production of the tiny devices to the U.S. that has largely moved overseas over the past decades.

Intel has indicated it has applied for aid under the act for its project in New Albany and its three other big campuses in the U.S.

The Commerce Department, which is overseeing the CHIPS Act, wants to create two clusters of factories making semiconductors as part of the distribution of the money.

An agency document describes a cluster as a geographically compact area with multiple, commercial scale fabs owned and operated by one or more companies.

The creation of the consortium is a next step in a state that's been working to build out a semiconductor ecosystem since Intel announced nearly two years its plans to spend $20 billion to build two factories, calls in in Licking County.

The state's educational institutions, government partners, JobsOhio and the private sector have been working together with Intel to prepare for the company's arrival here.

The state says the creation of the consortium formalizes those partnerships.

Ohio leaders say the state is a logical choice for one of the two clusters, and the creation of the consortium will contribute to Ohio's position as a leading contender for these federal funds.

Intel has agreed to serve as the anchor institution in the consortium to support existing suppliers and attract other key suppliers to Ohio.

“We look forward to supporting the efforts of semiconductor suppliers looking to expand operations and join us in the Silicon Heartland," Jim Evers, an Intel vice president and leader of the New Albany project, said in a statement. "This consortium will accelerate the formation of the Ohio semiconductor cluster and will help ensure the long-term growth and success of the semiconductor industry in the Buckeye State.”

