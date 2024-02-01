Ohio plans 7% rate cut for worker's compensation

The William Green Building Downtown is the headquarters for the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

Ohio's private employers covered for workplace injuries by the state's Bureau of Workers' Compensation are in line for another rate cut, the seventh straight reduction.

The 7% reduction proposed to the agency's board of directors last week would reduce premiums by $67 million for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The board will act on the proposal at its meeting on Feb. 23.

The proposed 7% cut is a statewide average. The actual change a company would receive depends on multiple factors including claim history, the nature of the business, payroll and participation in bureau programs.

Only once since 2011 have rates for private employers gone up and that was in 2017 when rates rose 1.9%.

The bureau also handed out dividend checks that helped businesses and government bodies offset premium costs in the past leading up to a $5 billion dividend that was handed out in 2020 to help them manage through the pandemic.

Over the years, the bureau has credited declining workers' comp rates to fewer workplace injuries and less than expected medical inflation coupled with the bureau's return on its investments.

The proposed reduction follows a 3.9% cut for public employers − counties, cities, schools and other public bodies − that went into effect Jan. 1.

The bureau says average rate levels for the 257,000 private and public employers in its system are the the lowest in at least 60 years.

Rates for private employers are down about two-thirds since 2011, according to the bureau.

