Ohio readies $750 million meant for next Intel or Honda project

Work continues on the Honda and LG Energy Solution electric vehicle battery plant in Fayette County near Jeffersonville.

The state is ready to roll out $750 million to help local communities land the next Intel or Honda project by increasing the number of ready-made sites meant for economic development.

The money for the All Ohio Future Fund was added to the state budget at the request of the DeWine administration, which had requested $2.5 billion.

The money also is meant to address concerns that central Ohio is landing a disproportionate share of big economic development projects such as Intel's $20 billion investment in Licking County and the electric vehicle battery plant Honda is developing near Jeffersonville with LG Energy Solution.

"Increasing our inventory of project-ready sites is imperative for continued economic growth,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in statement. “With the help of this program, we will usher in a new era of economic development for Ohio, fueling opportunity for generations to come.”

The Ohio Department of Development will administer the program with the Office of Budget and Management.

The application process will open in early 2024 to counties, cities, villages, townships, port authorities, community improvement corporations, transportation improvement districts, land banks, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations willing to develop project-ready sites.

Applications will be received and money awarded on a rolling basis.

Eligible costs include public roadwork, water and sewer work, design and engineering, demolition, wetland mitigation, utility gap funding and one-time site enhancements. Funding will come mostly from loans with 0% interest rates that may be partially forgivable.

Groups receiving the money are expected to find occupants for the sites within five years.

Development staff will host a webinar at 10 a.m. on Jan. 5 to present the guidelines in detail and allow interested parties to ask questions. To sign up and get more information about the program, go to the fund's webpage.

mawilliams@dispatch.com

@BizMarkWilliams

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: State ready to open All Ohio Future Fund to boost economic development