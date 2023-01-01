U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,556.89
    -39.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF SPORTSBOOK BETTING

·1 min read

CLEVELAND, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Hoyer, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Ohio, kicks off the launch of betJACK in the state of Ohio by placing the first bet at betJACK – Ohio's Sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino joined by Scott Lokke, General Manager of JACK Cleveland Casino and Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer, of JACK Entertainment, looks on.

Christine bet $68 on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship, marking the official opening of betJACK's two sportsbooks in Northeast Ohio and the betJACK mobile platform. The wager celebrates the year 1968, the year the organization was founded.

In celebration of the launch of sportsbook betting in the Buckeye State, Ohio's Gaming Company will make a donation that matches total wagers placed with betJACK during the first two hours of legal sports wagering, up to $20,000.

To learn more about betJACK, the only sportsbook app built in Ohio for Ohio, visit betjack.com.

 

CONTACT:   

Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995


Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohios-gaming-company-celebrates-launch-of-sportsbook-betting-301711706.html

SOURCE JACK Entertainment

