OHIO'S GAMING COMPANY CELEBRATES LAUNCH OF SPORTSBOOK BETTING

·1 min read

CLEVELAND, Jan. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christine Hoyer, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Ohio, kicks off the launch of betJACK in the state of Ohio by placing the first bet at betJACK – Ohio's Sportsbook at JACK Cleveland Casino -- joined by Scott Lokke, General Manager of JACK Cleveland Casino and Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer, of JACK Entertainment.

Scott Lokke, General Manager of JACK Cleveland Casino; Christine Hoyer, Chief Development Officer for Special Olympics Ohio; and Chad Barnhill, Chief Operating Officer of JACK Entertainment.

Christine bet $68 on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA Championship marking the official opening of betJACK's two sportsbooks in Northeast Ohio and the betJACK mobile platform. The wager celebrates the year 1968, in which the organization was founded.

In celebration of the launch of sportsbook betting in the Buckeye State, Ohio's Gaming Company will make a donation that matches total wagers placed with betJACK during the first two hours of legal sports wagering, up to $20,000.

To learn more about betJACK, the only sportsbook app built in Ohio for Ohio, visit betjack.com.

CONTACT:

Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995 


Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ohios-gaming-company-celebrates-launch-of-sportsbook-betting-301711709.html

SOURCE JACK Entertainment

