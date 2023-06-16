Ohio's labor market sets a notable record in May

April 13, 2023; New Albany, Ohio, USA; Workers lay fiber optic cable piping as the St. Rt. 161 and Rt. 62 interchange is expanded in New Albany near the new Intel chip manufacturing plant. Ohio's unemployment rate hit an all-time low of 3.6% in May.

Ohio's unemployment rate hit a notable mark in May, falling to an all-time low despite much higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to slow inflation and the economy.

The rate dropped to 3.6% last month, the lowest rate in data that goes back to 1976, according to state employment data released Friday. The rate was 3.7% in April, which tied the mark for the lowest jobless rate.

The Ohio rate for May is notable for others reason as well: It is below the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7% and it means Ohio has now fully recovered the nearly 900,000 jobs lost in the early days of the pandemic.

"Rather than slowing down in anticipation of a likely recession later this year, firms in Ohio continue to hire in bunches heading towards mid-year," Nationwide senior economist Ben Ayers said in a research note.

Ohio was one of seven states to hit record low unemployment rates in May, according to federal unemployment data released Friday.

The state's employers added 6,600 jobs in May, continuing a string of employment gains for the state that date back to October. Ohio has added a robust 85,400 jobs over the past year.

"May’s data gives no indication that the Ohio labor market is cooling off despite the sharp interest rate hikes by the Fed and further signals that a recession could be on the way," Ayers said.

Ohio and Wyoming became the latest states to hit or surpass their pre-COVID payroll peak, joining 35 other states, Wells Fargo & Co. said in a research note Friday.

The Ohio unemployment rate tipped to an all-time low even as a strong 18,800 people joined the labor force last month, pushing the labor force back above 5.8 million for the first time since before the pandemic started. The report listed just 207,000 workers as unemployed during the month.

"The labor force also posted a sizable increase during May, a sign that more workers are reentering the workforce to take advantage of plentiful job opportunities and higher pay," 'Ayers said.

The private education and health services sector have added 32,300 jobs over the past year and the leisure and hospitality sector have gain 27,000 jobs. Both were among the sectors hurt worst by the pandemic.

