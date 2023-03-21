U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,996.94
    +45.37 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,501.88
    +257.30 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,844.29
    +168.76 (+1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,780.27
    +35.28 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.50
    +1.86 (+2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.40
    -40.40 (-2.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6060
    +0.1250 (+3.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2211
    -0.0062 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4810
    +1.1860 (+0.90%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,165.71
    +352.24 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.65
    +9.61 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.22
    +132.37 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Ohmyhome Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Ohmyhome
·2 min read
Ohmyhome
Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Limited ("Ohmyhome"), a data-driven property technology company based in Singapore, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,775,000 ordinary shares at a price of $4.00 per share. Ohmyhome is offering 2,800,000 ordinary shares and the selling stockholder named in the prospectus is offering 975,000 ordinary shares. Ohmyhome will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to begin trading under the ticker symbol "OMH" on March 21, 2023, and the offering is expected to close on or about March 23, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Prime Number Capital LLC is acting as the sole book runner for the offering. SBI China Capital Financial Services Limited will be acting as the co-manager. Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to Ohmyhome, and Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP is acting as U.S. counsel to Prime Number Capital LLC in connection with this offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Prime Number Capital LLC by email at info@pncps.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (File Number: 333- 268691). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform based in Singapore, which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services industry, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

Media Inquiries:

omh@blueshirtgroup.com

Investor Relations:

ir@ohmyhome.com


Recommended Stories

  • 'Invite me to your funeral': Jim Cramer makes a bold call on the Nasdaq — and even billionaire Elon Musk had to respond. Here are 3 ways to bet on that conviction

    Mad Money or a mad call?

  • Stocks Could Be Headed for Another Tumble. It Won’t Look Like the Last One.

    The stock market could easily take another hit soon. The stock market has recovered from the depths of its bear market, defined as a 20% or greater drop from a previous high, which it hit in early 2022. To be sure, banks and bank-held assets have been getting bought up since the Silicon Valley Bank failure, adding liquidity—and stabilization—to the banking system.

  • Credit Suisse Collapse Burns Saudi Investors

    Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year directed government-backed Saudi National Bank to make a $1.5 billion investment in Credit Suisse that his financial advisers harbored doubts about.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    After January’s stock rally, the story in the markets for the past two months has been volatility. Stocks were on a seesaw even before the recent SVB crash, and the banking woes of the last two weeks have simply exacerbated the up and down swings. The increased uncertainty in the market conditions has put a premium on data analysis, the ability to collect and decipher the mass of information generated by Wall Street’s aggregated trading activity. Fortunately, there are already experts out there

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • Tesla scores blue chip status after Moody's debt upgrade

    It’s a huge milestone for Tesla as the EV-maker enters the blue-chip investment world. Moody’s Investor Research upgraded Tesla’s credit rating to Baa3, which is the first rung on its investment grade ladder for corporate debt, with outlook changed to stable. Previously Moody’s classified Tesla as Ba1, which is the agency’s top rating for high yield corporate, or junk, debt.

  • Apple Stock Gears Up for Major Breakout

    Apple stock is trying for a massive breakout, which could -- could -- trigger a yet larger rally. Here's the level to watch now.

  • Credit Suisse's $17B Of AT1 Debt Written Down To Zero, Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit Plans Insolvency, Court Freezes Volkswagen's Russian Assets: Today's Top Stories

    Reuters Credit Suisse Bondholders Enraged As $17B Of AT1 Debt To Be Written Down To Zero: What It Means Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its additional tier 1 (AT1) debt, a type of bond, will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator FINMA as part of its rescue merger with UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS). The decision by the Swiss regulator would mean AT1 bondholders may be left with nothing while shareholders, who sit below bonds in

  • Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $79.18, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day.

  • Apple Shares Are at a Pivot Point

    Shares of Apple are watched closely by many fundamental and technical analysts. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of AAPL, below, I can see that prices made a low in late December/early January.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Disney Has More Bad News Investors Will Hate

    Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.

  • After Signature Bank Deal, FDIC Is Left With $11 Billion in ‘Toxic Waste’ Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank’s partial takeover by a competitor is notable for what it doesn’t include: $11 billion of loans against a class of New York City apartments whose values have tumbled in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Busine

  • Exclusive-First Republic considers downsizing if capital raise fails -sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -First Republic Bank, the U.S. regional bank struggling to remain viable following a flight of deposits, is looking at ways it can downsize if its attempts to raise new capital fail, according to three people familiar with the matter. First Republic has been working with JPMorgan Chase & Co to find new sources of capital after a consortium of major banks provided it with a total of $30 billion in deposits last week in a move of solidarity. Unrealized mark-to-market losses in First Republic's loan book and investment portfolio have been an obstacle to clinching an investment, Reuters has reported.

  • New York Community (NYCB) Buys $38B Signature Bank's Assets

    New York Community (NYCB) announces its acquisition of $38 billion in assets and $36 billion of liabilities of Signature Bank. This is expected to strengthen its earnings and balance sheet position.

  • Strength Seen in Ally Financial (ALLY): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Ally Financial (ALLY) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • First Republic Rebounds From Record Low With Aid Plan in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank surged on Tuesday, a day after closing at a record low, leading a broad-based rally in US lenders.Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business in China, Exit Ant VentureThe stock jumped as much as 60%, putting it on pac

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood Sees Silver Lining in $2 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood highlighted one silver lining of the brutal run her exchange-traded funds suffered through last year: those billions of dollars in losses will help offset future tax bills on gains. Most Read from BloombergUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisJPMorgan Owned the LME ‘Nickel’ That Was Actually Bags of StonesJPMorgan Sees Increasing Chances of ‘Minsky Moment’Vanguard Said to Shutter Business

  • Strength Seen in Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock suggests that there could be more strength down the road.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Retain Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Now

    Norwegian Cruise's (NCLH) emphasis on cost-saving initiatives bodes well. However, inflationary pressures and global supply chain constraints are a concern.