U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,503.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,946.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,423.75
    +9.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,854.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.43
    +0.95 (+1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.60
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3190
    -0.0030 (-0.07%)
     

  • Vix

    14.00
    +0.21 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7340
    +0.1500 (+0.10%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,697.56
    +217.13 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.32
    +0.98 (+0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.94
    -58.44 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,292.62
    -240.47 (-0.72%)
     

Oil Advances With Physical Market Showing Signs of Tightness

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced to a 10-month high as the physical market showed signs of tightness driven by supply cuts from OPEC+ leaders.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose above $92 a barrel after closing 0.8% higher on Monday. Premiums for physical barrels are surging as refiners struggle to make enough diesel ahead of a seasonal ramp-up in demand. The tighter market has spurred predictions from the likes of Chevron Corp. Chief Executive Officer Mike Wirth that $100 oil will return.

Crude has rallied by more than 30% since mid-June as Saudi Arabia and Russia curtailed exports into the global market in a bid to drain inventories and drive a rebound in prices. An improving outlook in the world’s two biggest economies — the US and China — has also supported oil’s advance.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.