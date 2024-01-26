Oil Algorithms That Spurred Recent Gains Need Help for Next Leg Higher

(Bloomberg) -- Oil traders that rely on trend-following algorithms fueled crude’s rally this week by piling into bullish positions, but the commodity may need help from other investors for its next leg higher.

Crude prices broke out of their recent range this week, and West Texas Intermediate’s climb above $76.20 triggered signals that allowed trend-following commodity-trading advisers to buy oil, extending the rally. Prices are now on track for their best week since October.

Trend followers are now net long in Brent by about 45% and net long in WTI by 30%, according to data from Bridgeton Research Group. Those traders started the week net short in Brent by about 9%, and net short in WTI by 36%. Most of the flip in both markets came on Thursday, according to the data.

“While the breakout catalyzed massive buying activity from algorithmic trend followers, it will now require additional tailwinds in order to sustain these higher prices,” said Dan Ghali, a commodity strategist at TD Securities. “The next buying program is only likely to be catalyzed north of $81 a barrel, which puts the onus on other trading cohorts to support prices.”

Commodity-trading advisers have had a strong presence in oil markets in recent years, and their trend-following style of trading can amplify price moves in both directions, making it more challenging for physical traders to navigate the market.

“They tend to amplify the trend, and therefore you might go far beyond the fair fundamental value,” Frederic Lasserre, Gunvor Group Ltd.’s global head of research and analysis, said in an interview this week. “For physical traders, our job is to move cargoes. We need a clear signal that we should buy gasoline in Europe and ship it to the US, but if the market is moving up and down every day, the signal is open-close, open-close. It makes it challenging.”

