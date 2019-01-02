Oil's Turbulence Extends Into 2019 on Political and Output Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Oil’s beginning 2019 with the same price volatility that marked the end of last year, as political crises and supply uncertainties keep investors wary.

Futures in New York slumped as much as 1.2 percent after rising 1.3 percent earlier in day, following a 1.8 percent gain over the final two trading sessions of 2018. President Donald Trump signaled he wants to “make a deal” to break a stalemate that’s had part of the government shut for 11 days in the U.S. -- the world’s biggest economy. Meanwhile, two oil ports at OPEC member Libya were closed due to bad weather, slowing some output.

Oil’s struggling to recover from a slump in the fourth quarter of 2018, which dragged crude in New York and London about 20 percent lower for the year in the first annual decline since 2015. Doubts still linger over whether pledged output curbs by OPEC and its allies will be enough to offset surging American supplies. Also, uncertainties over an ongoing trade spat between the U.S. and China are stoking fears about global economic growth and demand.

“If the U.S. government shutdown ends, it would ease the downward pressure on oil as investor sentiment will improve,” Ahn Yea Ha, a commodities analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone from Seoul. “While the supply disruption in Libya may not be too detrimental at this point, it is one of the elements that’s supporting oil prices.”

West Texas Intermediate for February traded at $44.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, down 46 cents, at 1:30 p.m. in Seoul. The contract rose to as high as $46 earlier in the session. Prices slid 25 percent to $45.41 in 2018. Total volume traded was about 51 percent above the 100-day average.

Brent for March settlement was 59 cents lower at $53.21 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude fell 20 percent to $53.80 in 2018. It traded at a premium of $7.93 to March WTI.

See also: Another Month, Another Record for U.S. Crude Production: Chart

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday suggested he was offering an olive branch to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who’s set to become House speaker later this week when her party takes control in the chamber.

In a separate tweet, the U.S. president said gasoline prices are low and are expected to fall this year. “Do you think it’s just luck that gas prices are so low, and falling? Low gas prices are like another Tax Cut!” he said in another post.

In Libya, Waha oil production has been partially slowed down after the country’s Es Sider and Brega port terminals were closed due to bad weather. A total shutdown may be required if the situation doesn’t improve, the National Oil Corp. said in a statement.

In wider financial markets, risk assets including stocks fell after data showed factory conditions across some of Asia’s most export-oriented economies slumped in December, hit by the U.S.-China trade war and a fading technology boom.

