Oil’s Blistering Rally Takes Breather as Investors Turn to Fed

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after a breakneck rally as wider markets held a cautious tone ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting, and traders assessed estimates pointing to further draws in US crude stockpiles.

West Texas Intermediate for November was little changed below $91 a barrel, after closing almost level on Tuesday. The October contract for the US crude benchmark expires later on Wednesday.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said nationwide inventories shrank by 5.25 million barrels last week, including a drawdown at the Cushing, hub, according to people familiar with the figures. A separate assessment from AlphaBBL Corp. also showed a drop at the Oklahoma storage site.

Crude has roared higher this quarter, hitting a 10-month high, thanks to supply curbs from OPEC+ linchpins Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as brighter outlooks in the two biggest economies, the US and China. While the upswing has reignited talk of a return to $100 oil, that may be a headache for central bankers, including those at the Fed who decide policy later Wednesday.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.