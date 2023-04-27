Oil’s Boost From Shock OPEC+ Cut Fizzles in Under a Month: Chart
(Bloomberg) -- In just under a month, the oil-price gains inspired by a surprise output cut from OPEC+ have disappeared. Demand concerns are the main culprit, with fuel markets flashing signs of weakness and some refiners now mulling operational cuts as profit margins sink. Brent crude tumbled below $80 a barrel on Wednesday to close at the lowest level since late March.
