Oil’s Boost From Shock OPEC+ Cut Fizzles in Under a Month: Chart

Reuters

About 75% of the 225 737s in Boeing's inventory will need rework to fix a manufacturing problem before they can be delivered, Boeing's chief financial officer Brian West said Wednesday. 737 deliveries will slow down in the second quarter as Boeing fixes jets where two brackets were improperly installed on the fuselage made by Spirit AeroSystems, West told investors on an earnings call. West said it only takes “days” to fix 737s that are not far into production cycle, but that rework becomes more extensive once the vertical fin is attached to the fuselage.