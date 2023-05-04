Oil’s Chaotic Selloff Worsens With 7.2% Tumble at Asia Open

(Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since 2021 after a chaotic opening in Asia as weak demand data from the US added to concerns that the global economy is set for a recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures tanked as much as 7.2% at the start of trading, before paring losses, as Brent also fell. The US benchmark extended its drop to 15% this year, showing that a plan by OPEC and its allies to regain control of the market by cutting output from this month isn’t yet working.

“It was panic selling again, amplified by algorithmic trading, no doubt,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights.

The sharp drop at the open comes as China, the largest crude importer, returns from a five-day holiday. The bearishness in oil echoes that in wider markets, with stocks in Asia facing headwinds after a US slide following the decision Wednesday by the Federal Reserve to boost rates by 25 basis points.

“Concerns about weakening economic growth in major economies saw commodities come under further downward pressure,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a note. “Sentiment is likely to remain bearish in the oil market.”

In the US, a government report Wednesday showed gasoline demand contracting and fuel supplies swelling. Jet fuel demand also dropped, while remaining slightly above year-earlier levels.

Oil has also come under pressure in 2023 as flows from Russia have proved to be more resilient than expected, despite a vow from Moscow to reduce supplies and a web of Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine.

The US crude benchmark’s prompt spread — the difference between its two nearest contracts — has narrowed sharply in recent weeks signaling that traders expect conditions to loosen. The gap was down to 2 cents a barrel in backwardation on Thursday compared with a peak of 20 cents last week.

Story continues

--With assistance from Yongchang Chin.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.