Oil Claws Back Some Virus Losses After U.S. Stockpiles Report

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its recovery from a virus-induced slump as a report showing a drop in U.S. crude inventories, a rebound on Wall Street and speculation OPEC+ will step in to prop up prices reassured investors.

The American Petroleum Institute reported stockpiles fell by 4.27 million barrels last week, which would be the biggest drop this year if confirmed by government data due later on Wednesday. That took some attention away from the novel coronavirus, which kept spreading as confirmed cases in China overtook the official number of infections during the SARS epidemic.

Oil has rebounded 1.5% after closing at a three-month low on Monday amid concern over the potential impact of the outbreak on travel and economic activity in China, the world’s biggest energy consumer. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could deepen output cuts at its next meeting in March to take account of lower demand due to the virus, according to Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc.

Oil prices stabilized in line with broader risk sentiment, and prices were further bolstered by the API report, Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. A potential supply response from OPEC “should provide some semblance of a floor until oil traders receive concrete evidence that containment is working and that infection rates are slowing,” he said.

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery rose 0.9% to $53.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:20 a.m. in London. The contract finished 0.6% higher on Tuesday.

Brent for March settlement added 0.9% to $60.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange after closing up 0.3% on Tuesday. The global crude benchmark traded at a $6.06 per barrel premium to WTI.

U.S. crude stockpiles are currently at a three-month low after big declines in December. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg are forecasting a 1.29-million barrel gain in inventories ahead of the official Energy Information Administration data.

Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday after the S&P 500 Index closed up 1% on Tuesday in the biggest gain since October. There have been at least 132 deaths from the coronavirus in China, and almost 6,000 cases. The drop in the price of oil due to the virus is “overdone by about $5 a barrel,” according to Citigroup’s Morse.

(An earlier version of this story corrected analysts’ estimate for U.S. stockpiles in 7th paragraph.)

