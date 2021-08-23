The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is expected to grow by $ 126.66 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia 2021-2025. The analyst has been monitoring the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia and it is poised to grow by $ 126. 66 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

New York, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market in Indonesia 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666364/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Indonesia market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in rig count and rise in offshore E&P activities. In addition, an increase in rig count is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia analysis includes product and application segments.



The oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia is segmented as below:

By Product

• Seamless

• Welded



By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



This study identifies the rise in demand for oil and gas as one of the prime reasons driving the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia covers the following areas:

• Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia sizing

• Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia forecast

• Oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia vendors that include Aristirta Elprima Putra, Besmindo Group, National Oilwell Varco Inc., Nippon Steel Corp., PAO TMK, PT Bumi Mega Primatama, PT Citra Tubindo Tbk, Sumitomo Corp., Tenaris SA, and The Weir Group Plc. Also, the oil country tubular goods (OCTG) market in Indonesia analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666364/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



