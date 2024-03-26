Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,275.25
    +10.00 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,761.00
    +81.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,489.00
    +40.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,097.80
    +5.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.28
    -0.34 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,178.30
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    -0.0190 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    13.24
    +0.05 (+0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5030
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,865.81
    -67.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.96
    +13.39 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,398.03
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Oil Declines as Industry Report Shows Sizable US Stockpile Build

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a modest decline after an industry report pointed to a sizable build in US inventories, and wider markets had a weaker tone ahead of the end of the quarter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after an 0.4% loss on Tuesday, while Brent closed above $86. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said nationwide stockpiles grew by 9.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. It also reported a substantial increase in crude at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, although gasoline stockpiles shrank.

Broader financial markets were weaker, weighing on crude. Stocks in Asia were set for a muted open after US benchmarks wiped out gains in the final half hour of trading as investors rebalanced their portfolios.

Oil has risen this year after having broken out of a tight range that held for the year’s first couple of months. Geopolitical uncertainty amid Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and OPEC+ supply cutbacks have buoyed prices, although a challenging economic outlook in China and robust non-OPEC supply remain headwinds.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement