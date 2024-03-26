Oil Declines as Industry Report Shows Sizable US Stockpile Build

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a modest decline after an industry report pointed to a sizable build in US inventories, and wider markets had a weaker tone ahead of the end of the quarter.

West Texas Intermediate fell toward $81 a barrel after an 0.4% loss on Tuesday, while Brent closed above $86. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said nationwide stockpiles grew by 9.3 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. It also reported a substantial increase in crude at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, although gasoline stockpiles shrank.

Broader financial markets were weaker, weighing on crude. Stocks in Asia were set for a muted open after US benchmarks wiped out gains in the final half hour of trading as investors rebalanced their portfolios.

Oil has risen this year after having broken out of a tight range that held for the year’s first couple of months. Geopolitical uncertainty amid Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure and OPEC+ supply cutbacks have buoyed prices, although a challenging economic outlook in China and robust non-OPEC supply remain headwinds.

