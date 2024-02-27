Oil Declines With US Stockpiles and OPEC Supply Policy In Focus

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell after a two-day gain as signs of higher US inventories vied with expectations that OPEC+ will extend supply cuts.

West Texas Intermediate slipped toward $78 a barrel, after advancing more than 3% over the week’s first two sessions amid strength in physical markets. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported nationwide crude holdings rose more than 8 million barrels, including at the Cushing hub.

Official data on US inventories come later Wednesday. If these confirm an expansion, that would be a fifth week of gains in the largest oil consumer.

Crude is pushing toward a second monthly gain, although prices remain within a relatively tight trading band. The advance has been supported by supply cuts from OPEC and its allies, and the group is widely expected to agree to prolong reductions into the second quarter to buttress the market. Prices have also been aided by tensions in the Middle East.

Widely tracked market gauges point toward a tighter market. Near-term timespreads have been widening in a bullish, backwardated pattern — with prompt barrels more costly than longer-dated ones — and other physical metrics have also strengthened.

