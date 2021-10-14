Oil-Dri Announces Plans to Raise Prices on its U.S. and Canadian Branded and Private Label Cat Litter Products

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) today announced that it is notifying customers of plans to raise prices of its cat litter products during the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. These pricing actions will apply to branded and private label cat litter products sold within the United States and Canada.



Inflationary pressure has continued to affect many key cost inputs, including freight, packaging, materials, natural gas, and non-fuel manufacturing costs. Despite expense and operational optimization efforts, Oil-Dri must implement price increases in order to offset these elevated costs and maintain the high quality of its products and service levels.

Oil-Dri sales representatives will communicate specific details of the price increase to their customers directly.

About Oil-Dri

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, bleaching clay and fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. Oil-Dri is vertically integrated which enables the Company to efficiently oversee every step of the process from research and development to supply chain to marketing and sales. With 80 years of experience, the Company continues to fulfill its mission to Create Value from Sorbent Minerals. To learn more about the Company, visit oildri.com.

Contact:

Leslie A. Garber

Manager of Investor Relations

Oil-Dri Corporation of America

InvestorRelations@oildri.com

(312) 321-1515



