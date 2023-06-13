Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.29

The board of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on the 25th of August. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.2%, which is around the industry average.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Oil-Dri Corporation of America's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 27.7% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.12. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.5% over that duration. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 28% per annum. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Oil-Dri Corporation of America might even raise payments in the future. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Are management backing themselves to deliver performance? Check their shareholdings in Oil-Dri Corporation of America in our latest insider ownership analysis. Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

