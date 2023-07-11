Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.29

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.29 per share on the 25th of August. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America's stock price has increased by 49% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Oil-Dri Corporation of America's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 27.7% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 29%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.9% per annum over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America has grown earnings per share at 28% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance.

