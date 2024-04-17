Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.29

The board of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 24th of May, with investors receiving $0.29 per share. The dividend yield is 1.7% based on this payment, which is a little bit low compared to the other companies in the industry.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Before making this announcement, Oil-Dri Corporation of America was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 34.6% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.76 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.3% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Oil-Dri Corporation of America has impressed us by growing EPS at 35% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Oil-Dri Corporation of America that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

