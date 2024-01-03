Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) has caught the attention of institutional investors who hold a sizeable 48% stake

Key Insights

Given the large stake in the stock by institutions, Oil-Dri Corporation of America's stock price might be vulnerable to their trading decisions

The top 8 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insider ownership in Oil-Dri Corporation of America is 12%

If you want to know who really controls Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 48% to be precise, is institutions. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. As a result, a sizeable amount of institutional money invested in a firm is generally viewed as a positive attribute.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Oil-Dri Corporation of America?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Oil-Dri Corporation of America's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Oil-Dri Corporation of America. The company's largest shareholder is Jaffee Investment Partnership L.P., with ownership of 17%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 8.5% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.9% by the third-largest shareholder. Daniel Jaffee, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chief Executive Officer.

We did some more digging and found that 8 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. As far as we can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Oil-Dri Corporation of America

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. It has a market capitalization of just US$504m, and insiders have US$61m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 22% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Oil-Dri Corporation of America. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 17%, of the Oil-Dri Corporation of America stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy.

