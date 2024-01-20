Oil-Dri Corporation of America's (NYSE:ODC) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Oil-Dri Corporation of America's (NYSE:ODC) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Oil-Dri Corporation of America's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Oil-Dri Corporation of America is:

19% = US$35m ÷ US$186m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America's Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

At first glance, Oil-Dri Corporation of America seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 16%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 12% seen over the past five years by Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

We then compared Oil-Dri Corporation of America's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 4.4% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Oil-Dri Corporation of America is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Oil-Dri Corporation of America Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Oil-Dri Corporation of America has a three-year median payout ratio of 62% (which means it retains 38% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Oil-Dri Corporation of America's performance has been quite good. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Oil-Dri Corporation of America's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

