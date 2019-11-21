Oil Eases as Trade Deal Outlook Offsets Falling U.S. Stockpiles

(Bloomberg) -- Oil eased after the biggest increase in more than two weeks as signs of a stumble in U.S.-China trade talks offset shrinking stockpiles at a key American crude storage hub.

January futures slipped 0.4% in New York after surging 3% on Wednesday, the biggest gain since Nov. 1. President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters, potentially complicating a long-awaited trade deal with Beijing. U.S. crude inventories at Cushing, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil, dropped by 2.3 million barrels last week, the most since August. Nationwide stockpiles expanded less than expected.

The on-again, off-again trade talks between Beijing and Washington have sapped global demand and weighed on oil prices, and China said the U.S. Senate’s bill supporting the protesters was a “gross interference in Hong Kong affairs.” Supply concerns have reappeared after unrest erupted in Iraq and Iran this month -- two of the Middle East’s five biggest producers.

“Risk sentiment has taken a hit overnight as it looks like the trade talks may hit a snag due to the U.S. senate passing a bill supporting Hong Kong protesters,” said Howie Lee, a Singapore-based economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Attention is gradually moving to the OPEC+ meeting in December and turmoil in some member countries may weigh on the outcome, he said.

WTI for January delivery lost 21 cents to $56.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 9:53 a.m. Singapore time. The December contract, which expired Wednesday, added $1.90 to close at $57.11.

Brent for January settlement fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $62.15 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange. The contract climbed $1.49 to $62.40 on Wednesday. The global benchmark crude traded at a $5.36 premium to the WTI.

