Oil Edges Higher After Giving Up War Premium on Shaky Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after plunging more than 5% in the first two days of the week as a still-contained Israel-Hamas war caused attention to shift to a shaky global demand backdrop.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $81 a barrel, below where it was prior to the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, while global benchmark Brent closed near $85 on Tuesday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will head back to Israel on Friday and also make other stops in the region as part of diplomatic efforts that have so far helped stop the conflict from spreading across the Middle East.

Away from the war, there’s mounting evidence the demand outlook is worsening, with both Brent and WTI posting their first monthly declines since May. Manufacturing in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, fell back into contraction in October, while BP Plc said gasoline and diesel markets are oversupplied.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute said US crude stockpiles rose by 1.35 million barrels last week, according to a person familiar with the data. There was also a modest build at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub. AlphaBBL also reported an expansion of inventories at Cushing.

