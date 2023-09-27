U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,321.00
    +6.25 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,914.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,733.75
    +18.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,783.50
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.94
    +0.55 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.21 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5580
    +0.0160 (+0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    18.94
    +2.04 (+12.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0100
    +0.0110 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,223.22
    -39.54 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    561.56
    -2.26 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,625.72
    +1.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,039.62
    -275.43 (-0.85%)
     

Oil Edges Higher as Tightening Market Outweighs Risk-Off Tone

Rob Verdonck
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher as a rapidly tightening market outweighed strength in the dollar and a risk-off tone in broader financial markets driven by the likelihood interest rates will stay higher for longer.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $91 a barrel after closing up 0.8% on Tuesday. The premium for near-term US oil barrels is near the highest in more than a year after surging over the past week, indicating a supply deficit.

Oil has surged 28% since the end of June, set for its biggest quarterly gain since early 2022, on the back of supply curbs from OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia. The rally has rekindled talk of $100-a-barrel crude, but the gains have stalled over the past week.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US crude stockpiles rose last week, but inventories at the storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, declined, according to a person familiar with the data. Official figures from the Energy Information Administration are due later Wednesday.

A rally in the US currency is making oil more expensive for many buyers. A gauge of the dollar has risen more than 5% since mid-July to the strongest level since early December.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.