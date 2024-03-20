Oil Edges Higher With US Stockpile Draw, Fed Rate Cuts in Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed after US stockpiles fell, and the Federal Reserve signaled that interest rates would be cut this year, boosting risk appetite across wider markets and bruising the dollar.
West Texas Intermediate for May traded above $81 a barrel, rising for the third time in four days, while global benchmark Brent closed just shy of $86. Nationwide US crude inventories dropped for a second week, with a large draw also seen in gasoline.
Fed officials maintained their outlook for three interest-rate cuts this year after holding them steady, as expected, at a meeting on Wednesday. A gauge of the US dollar traded lower for a second day, boosting the allure of commodities priced in the currency.
