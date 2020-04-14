Oil Edges Higher as Markets Weighs Output Cuts Against Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to $23 a barrel as investors weigh whether a deal by the world’s biggest producers to cut output will be enough to offset the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus.

Futures added as much as 3% in New York, on track for its first advance in three sessions. Saudi Arabia’s energy minister told reporters on Monday that the kingdom is ready to trim supply further if needed when the OPEC+ alliance meets again in June. U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that the cuts agreed by the coalition would be closer to 20 million barrels per day, without getting into specifics, amid doubts that the reduction is not deep enough.

The OPEC+ agreement to slash production by 9.7 million barrels a day starting in May amounts to the largest coordinated cut in history, but is still dwarfed by the much greater decline in oil consumption as a result of the pandemic.

Oil has been in freefall since the middle of February after nation’s across the world went into lockdown to try to stop the virus from spreading, curbing consumption of everything from jet fuel to gasoline. As global demand vanishes, Saudi Arabia is seeking to keep its barrels competitive by reducing prices for all its grades to Asia and the Mediterranean region.

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery rose 45 cents, or 2%, to $22.86 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 8:18 a.m. Singapore time after falling 1.5% on Monday. The May-June timespread moved deeper into contango, signaling an expanding physical glut even with the output cuts.

Brent for June delivery gained 49 cents, or 1.5%, to $32.23 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract rose 0.8% on Monday.

There are concerns that the OPEC+ deal won’t be enough to steady a market where demand losses may amount to 35 million barrels a day and storage space is rapidly running out. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. called the agreement “historic yet insufficient,” estimating that daily consumption losses may average 19 million barrels in April and May.

