Oil Erases All Gains Since Surprise OPEC+ Cut on Demand Woes

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a two-day decline of almost 6% as concerns about slowing demand continued to hang over the market.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate was steady above $74 a barrel and has now given up all of the gains put on after OPEC+ blindsided markets with a surprise pledge to cut output at the start of this month. Fuel markets are signaling weakness and some refiners in Asia are considering reducing processing as margins shrink.

Oil has been swinging in tandem with wider equity markets in recent sessions, as investors respond to the conflicting drivers of tighter US monetary policy and a resurgent China. Traders are also watching energy flows from Russia and the fallout from sanctions for its war in Ukraine, with researchers saying there has likely been widespread breaches of a price cap by Asian buyers.

Concerns over slowing demand overshadowed a largely bullish US stockpile report. The nation’s crude inventories shrunk by 5.05 million barrels last week — a second weekly draw — while gasoline and distillate supplies declined.

Energy Daily, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.