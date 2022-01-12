U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,159.00
    +31.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,828.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.80
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.52
    +0.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.10
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1377
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,565.14
    +452.17 (+1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.18
    +17.76 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,748.21
    +525.73 (+1.86%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Oil Extends Biggest Gain This Year as Powell Sparks Broad Rally

Saket Sundria
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its biggest one-day gain this year as investors embraced risk assets and industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $81 a barrel after rallying 3.8% on Tuesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories sank by about 1 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. The snapshot also showed a drop in crude at the key storage hub in Cushing, although gasoline holdings jumped.

Crude’s rally on Tuesday to the highest close since Nov. 11 came alongside gains in raw materials and equities after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors the central bank can rein in inflation without damaging the U.S. economy. If he succeeds, that would safeguard oil demand.

Oil has roared higher in the opening days of the new year as concerns about the pandemic, especially the impact of the omicron variant, have eased off. At the same time, stockpiles have extended declines, suggesting a tighter market, and several OPEC+ producers have seen interruptions to supply.

“There are a lot of supply factors and omicron fears are ebbing,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The market will remain tight for a while. Wherever the market is right now has just started to reflect oil’s fair value and there is still more to run.”

Official data on U.S. oil stockpiles follow later on Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration. Should they confirm a drop, it would be a seventh successive fall.

Brent’s pricing structure reflects rising concern over supplies, with the market in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out. The benchmark’s prompt spread was 66 cents a barrel on Wednesday, up from 41 cents at the start of the month.

In his congressional confirmation hearing, Powell said the Fed was on course to begin raising interest rates and reducing its mammoth balance sheet. Data due later Wednesday will probably show U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in December, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Still, concerns remain about omicron, especially in China, where authorities are cleaving to a Zero-Covid policy that seeks to stamp out the virus through localized lockdowns. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its forecast for the nation’s economic growth this year to 4.3% due to the increased difficulty of containing the more-contagious variant.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWes

  • Bare grocery shelves? Thank bad weather and COVID-19 for continued problems

    Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems have impacted supply chains

  • Oil Jumps on Forecast for Decline in US Crude Inventories

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are soaring on Tuesday, putting them in a position to challenge their October contract highs. The catalysts behind the price surge are expectations of a seventh straight week of declines in U.S. crude stockpiles According to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, U.S. crude stockpiles are expected …

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to Find Buyers

    Crude oil markets have rallied during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to find buyers in this sector.

  • Oil field services co.'s public listing at risk due to market cap, shareholder equity

    The company focuses on well completions and operates mainly in the Permian Basin, Marcellus and Haynesville Shale production regions.

  • Oil Bulls Begin The Year With A Bang

    Bullish sentiment appears to have taken over oil markets in 2022 as demand continues to exceed expectations and inventories begin to drain

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths b

  • A year on, has Trump benefited from a Twitter ban?

    The ex-president was expelled from Twitter a year ago. What impact has it had - and will he be back?

  • Senator Toomey Warns on Possible Raskin Pick as Top Fed Regulator

    (Bloomberg) -- Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, said he has “serious concerns” about the possible nomination of former Fed governor Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of supervision at the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets W

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptos Are Stabilizing. The Miners Look Like Value Plays.

    Bitcoin and other cryptos were trading higher on Tuesday, showing signs of stability after one of their longest losing streaks since 2018. Bitcoin was pricing around $42,900, up 2.8% in the past 24 hours. The Fed has indicated it will raise rates three times this year and could start to shrink its $9 trillion balance sheet.

  • Neo-Nazi leader sentenced to 7 years for plot to threaten Jews and journalists

    The leader of a Neo-Nazi group was sentenced in Seattle to seven years in prison on Tuesday for his role in a plot to threaten and intimidate Jewish people, journalists and advocates working to expose antisemitism.Why it matters: In late January last year, Kaleb Cole, 25, and his conspirators sent threatening posters by gluing them to people's homes or mailing them to intended targets, who were primarily Jewish or journalists of color, federal prosecutors say. The posters contained violent image

  • Mansfield police investigating Rowland Avenue woman's death as a homicide

    During the death investigation, it was found that the victim had what appeared to be several stab wounds to her body, police said.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • This year’s income tax filing season starts Jan. 24, and the IRS says it’s going to be a ‘frustrating’ one

    Mark your calendars because January 24 is the date the Internal Revenue Service will start accepting and processing 2021 income tax returns. The 2022 tax season will run from Monday, Jan. 24 to Monday, April 18, the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service said Monday — but brace yourself for potentially sluggish service as the underfunded, understaffed and backlogged IRS juggles another filing season, Treasury officials said. The bill would include adding $80 billion over a decade to the IRS budget for more staff and better technology to catch tax cheaters, as well as funding to improve customer service.

  • Pope Suggests Getting COVID Vaccine Is A 'Moral Obligation'

    Pope Francis lamented that ideological divides were discouraging people from getting vaccinated.

  • Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

    Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. "We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," American said in its statement. The damaged aircraft, a Boeing 737-800 carrying 121 passengers and six crew members, was grounded at Ramon Villeda Morales International Airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, the airline said.

  • Is Chevron Stock A Buy Amid Unrest in Kazakhstan, Omicron Spread?

    Chevron is the largest private oil employer in Kazakhstan, where mass protests have broken out over fuel prices. Is Chevron stock a buy? To find out, take a look at the CVX stock chart.

  • Biden: ‘No option’ but to drop filibuster if voting rights legislation gets blocked in Senate

    Delivering remarks at Atlanta University Center Consortium on Tuesday, President Biden said he supported getting rid of the filibuster in the Senate in order to pass voting rights legislation.

  • Maya Angelou Is the First Black Woman on the US Quarter

    The United States' new quarter celebrates Maya Angelou, making the poet and activist the first...

  • Manchin doubles down on filibuster ahead of Biden's speech

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) doubled down Tuesday on his support for the filibuster as President Biden heads to Georgia to publicly push for changes to the Senate rule in order to pass voting rights legislation."We need some good rules changes to make the place work better. But getting rid of the filibuster doesn't make it work better," Manchin told reporters.Given support from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for the legislative...