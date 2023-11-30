Oil Extends Drop After ‘Voluntary’ OPEC+ Cuts Lead to Confusion

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell a second day after plunging following Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting that promised further output cuts but was hazy on the details.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate dropped below $76 a barrel, after sliding 2.4% on Thursday. The alliance announced roughly 900,000 barrels a day of additional oil output cuts from January, but the curbs are largely voluntary, and Angola has already rejected them. Saudi Arabia will prolong its separate 1 million barrel-a-day curb through the first quarter.

Read More: OPEC+ ‘Voluntary’ Oil Output Cuts Fail to Convince Traders

Crude initially climbed Thursday on news that OPEC+ had reached a preliminary agreement on reductions, in the hopes that would help stem an anticipated surplus at the start of next year. That optimism quickly faded on the lack of details — including the absence of a concluding press conference and final communiques that provided a slightly confusing set of numbers that left traders puzzling over the exact deal.

“The absence of a comprehensive breakdown with only a select number of countries detailing their reduction failed to convince the market,” ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. analysts Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes said in a note. “The lack of a published agreement also raises the prospect of some producers not adhering to their voluntary reductions.”

Crude is set to end the week flat following the OPEC+ roller-coaster, and has notched up its second monthly decline on signals of increasing supply from outside the group. Those concerns were underscored on Thursday, when the US reported that crude output in the world’s largest producer hit a record high of 13.2 million barrels a day in September.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Brazil — which has contributed to the increase in global supplies — said it would join the OPEC+ alliance cooperation charter next year, but won’t be taking part in any production cuts for now.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.