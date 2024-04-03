Oil Extends Rally After OPEC+ Confirms Current Production Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains to near a five-month high after OPEC+ confirmed it would maintain supply cuts.

West Texas Intermediate rose toward $86 a barrel, after global benchmark Brent closed above $89. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners recommended no policy changes at a meeting on Wednesday.

In the US, meanwhile, nationwide crude stockpiles rose by 3.21 million barrels last week. That contrasted with an industry group’s forecast for a drop in inventories. Gasoline levels, however, declined by the most since March, spelling higher prices for futures and for American drivers.

