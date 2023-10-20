Oil Gains as Geopolitical Tensions Ratchet Higher in Middle East

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced as geopolitical tensions ratcheted higher in the Middle East, with prices poised for a second straight weekly gain.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose above $93 a barrel, climbing for a fourth day. The US is seeing stepped-up drone attacks in Iraq and Syria, the Pentagon said, while an American destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles fired toward Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen. In addition, Israel is expected to launch a ground invasion of Gaza after massing troops on the border.

Oil has been pushed higher by the crisis, which was ignited by the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, designated a terrorist group by the US and EU. There are concerns that the conflict will spread to other states including Iran, and could even potentially draw in the US, which has beefed up its local military presence substantially. The region supplies about a third of the world’s crude.

“The risk premium in crude has shot up again,” said Vandana Hari, founder of consultancy Vanda Insights, citing the latest incidents including the missiles from Yemen. “As long as the Israel-Hamas tensions run high, crude will remain susceptible to further spikes on signs of an escalation.”

US President Joe Biden visited the region midweek to offer Israel his support while at the same time pushing the case for the conflict to be contained. A planned meeting with Arab leaders was canceled, however, following a blast at a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead.

In the US, meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the US central bank would hold interest rates steady again at its next meeting. Still, he left open the possibility of a future hike if policymakers saw further signs of resilient economic growth.

Story continues

Terminal users can click here for more on the Israel-Hamas War.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.