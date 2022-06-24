U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

Oil and Gas Actuators Market Size Worth US$ 9,076.2 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.4% CAGR | Electrical Actuators Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

Reports and Insights BR Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
U.S. oil & gas actuators market is expected to increase 1.5X times during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Brooklyn, New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A novel report released recently by Reports & Insights makes mention of precise and detailed market information, its background and methodology, a synopsis of theoretical structure and rational approach of the XYZ market, as well as the statistics implicated in the development of the respective market during the forecast period of 2021-2030. The report is titled “Oil And Gas Actuators Market: Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030”, in which the base year considered for the study is 2020, and the market size is projected from 2021 to 2030. The market analysts estimate that the Oil And Gas Actuators Market size will elevate from US$ 5,941.4 Mn in 2022 to US$ 9,076.2 Mn by the year 2030, at an estimated CAGR of 5.4%. Furthermore, the report also includes the data associated with the market size, segmentation, textual & graphical assessment of the global market growth trends over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. In closing, the report talks thoroughly about the leading players competing in the market for the interest of its readers.

Access Sample Copy of “Oil And Gas Actuators Market Report” with TOC: https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/3692

Reports & Insights Overview

The non-identical approach of Reports and Insights stands with conceptual methods backed up with the data analysis. The novel market understanding approach makes up the standard of the assessment results that give better opportunity for the customers to put their effort.

A research report on the Oil And Gas Actuators market by Reports and Insights is an in-depth and extensive study of the market based on the necessary data crunching and statistical analysis. It provides a brief view of the dynamics flowing through the market, which includes the factors that support market and the factors that are acting as impedance for the growth of the market. Furthermore, the report includes the various trends and opportunities in the respective market in different regions for a better understanding of readers that helps to analyze the potential of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

•    The oil & gas actuators market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 5,941.4 Mn by the end of 2022 and expected to reach at a value of US$ 9,076.2 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 5.4%

•    The linear actuators configuration segment in global Oil & gas actuators market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2,288.3 Mn during the forecast period

•    In 2022, the double-acting operation segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

•    In 2022, the electrical actuators segment accounted for the largest market share

•    Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the prominent region in the global market and is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region

•    U.S. oil & gas actuators market is expected to increase 1.5X times during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030

Substantial Volume production is enhancing the sales of actuators

  • Oil and gas exploration is witnessing a steady growth; however, the production of oil and gas remains substantial in terms of volume. Owing to higher consumption volume of diesel, gasoline, natural gas and other derivatives of crude oil throughout the globe, production and exploration of crude oil and gas remains significant. This enormous production volume is bolstering the demand for valve regulatory system owing to complex piping system, actuators demand is also getting a spike from the oil and gas industry.

  • Further, midstream and downstream operations also include a complex pipeline system, increasing the production volume of downstream products are expected to bolster the demand for actuators in the pipeline system to regulate the valves.

  • Moreover, substantial use of natural gas and LPG all over the globe is also boosting the sales of actuators, especially in the transportation of the gases.

View Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs of Oil And Gas Actuators Market Report - https://reportsandinsights.com/pressrelease/oil-and-gas-actuators-market

Oil And Gas Actuators Market Segmentation

The global oil and gas actuators market is segmented on the basis of type, configuration, operation, application, end use, and region.

By Type

Pneumatic actuators

Electrical actuators

Hydraulic actuators

By Configuration

Linear actuators

Rotary actuators

By Operation

Double acting

Spring return

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Subsea

By End-Use

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Oil And Gas Actuators Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in the global Oil And Gas Actuators market are:

Curtiss-Wright

Rotork

ATI

QTRCO, Inc.

AUMA Riester GmbH & Co. KG,

REXA

Bray International

Emerson Electric Co.

Habonim

Agromatic Stellantriebe

Ametek Inc.

Zoedale Ltd.

To view Top Players, Segmentation, and other Statistics of Oil And Gas Actuators Industry, Get Sample Report: @ https://reportsandinsights.com/sample-request/3692

About Reports and Insights:

Reports and Insights is one of the leading market research companies which offers syndicate and consulting research around the globe. At Reports and Insights, we adhere to the client's needs and regularly ponder to bring out more valuable and real outcomes for our customers. We are equipped with a strategically enhanced group of researchers and analysts that redefines and stabilizes the business polarity in different categorical dimensions of the market.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Neil Jonathan 1820 Avenue M, Brooklyn NY 11230, United States +1-(718) 312-8686 Find Us on Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/report-and-insights/


