U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,579.65
    +13.17 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,786.36
    +45.21 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,245.30
    +18.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,302.08
    -10.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.62
    +0.86 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -14.40 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.50 (-2.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1597
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    -0.0160 (-0.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1600
    +0.4610 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,467.74
    -787.42 (-1.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,503.83
    -1.32 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,106.01
    +505.60 (+1.77%)
     

Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market Size USD 10.9 Billion by 2025 at 14.6% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, US, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market information by deployment type, by components, by operation and region – forecast to 2027” was Valued at USD 4.84 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Register 14.6% CAGR During Forecast Period.

Market Scope:
Market Research Future’s (MRFR) report on the oil and gas cloud application market comes on the heels of increasing exploratory and production activities of the oil & gas sector. The transformation of processes as well as focus on remote work to curb on labor expenses are explored in high detail in the report. It contains prospects and hurdles to be faced by players over the forecast period (2020-2027). The COVID-19 pandemic and its effects are also included in the report.

Dominant Key Players on Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market Covered are:

  • Aspentech

  • HPE

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Dassault Systèmes

  • ABB

  • Sage Software Solutions

  • Infor

  • IBM Corporation

  • Workday

  • Salesforce

  • SAP SE

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Quorum Software

  • Bentley Systems

  • Risk Edge Solutions

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8690

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:
Market Drivers
Goals of developed and developing nations to increase food production by 70% by 2050 can drive the market demand significantly. Introduction of subsidies to farmers and loan schemes for adapting modern methods can bode well for the market. Farm mechanization that refers to use of modern vehicles for irrigation of and harvesting of crops can favor the market. This can increase the output while keeping labor costs low. Government efforts to bring in farmers to the industrial fold by assuring timely assistance with fertilizers, crop seeds, and right prices for their crops can influence farmers greatly. This is exemplified by release of funds to states by the central government of India through its Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation scheme for establishment of farm machinery banks, distribution centers for machines, and custom hiring centers.

Lack of arable land, need of fresh water, and climate change are challenges posed to the market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/oil-gas-cloud-applications-market-8690

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:
By component, the global oil and gas cloud applications market have been divided into solution and service. The solution segment has been further broken down into enterprise asset management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, security, others. The services segment has been further broken down into three sub-segments consulting, implementation and training, support, and maintenance.

Based on deployment type, the global oil and gas cloud applications market has been divided into a private cloud and public cloud.

Based on organization size, the global oil and gas cloud applications market have been divided into small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise segments.

On the basis of operation, the global oil and gas cloud applications market has been divided into upstream, midstream, and downstream.

Share your Queries:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8690

Regional Analysis
APAC is touted to lead the global market owing to increased demand for food by the large population residing in China and India coupled with need for sustainable practices. Government support for enabling modern equipment for resident farmers and rising export of cereals from the region can bolster market demand. Indonesia has also vouched for local production of farm equipment with the government setting aside a fund for increasing yields and investing in rice science. Huge demand for tractors and investments to reduce harvest losses can drive the market.

North America has assumed the second position in the oil and gas cloud application market owing to huge demand for tractors. Used farm equipment is another niche segment sprouting in the region owing to assurance on these products given by certified preowned programs. In addition, leasing of equipment to farmers in Canada and the U.S. may also bolster market revenues.

To Buy:
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8690

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Oil and Gas Cloud Application Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the supply chain of agriculture equipment which has in extent foiled the plans of procurement of additional arable land for cultivation. Focus of companies for producing crops locally and sell to farm outlets is expected to drive the market demand significantly. New farm laws enabling companies to tie-up with large farmers to gain stocks of viable crops in respect to customer demand may be suitable to the market. This is evident by establishment of centers housing fresh farm produce.

Industry Update
LYTT has entered into a collaboration with Baker Hughes to cater to digitization efforts of the oil & gas sector to tackle challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Industry Trends
Introduction of smart equipment capable of providing accurate metrics on soil quality and other parameters vital for a good harvest can disrupt the oil and gas cloud application market. This is exemplified by Caterpillar launching skid-steer loaders with room for attachment for other equipment for multi-tasking purposes. The tools in the machine can recognize new equipment and assign controls accordingly.

Farm monitoring platforms have gained prominence with the evolution of internet of things and use of data for improving farming practices. Recently, FarmMicro has launched a farm control monitoring system, SmartFarm, for allowing farmers overall control of their equipment. Examples of applications are livestock monitoring and control of irrigation gates, rain gauges, and farm gates. The company has even partnered with John Deere to provide real-time data for proving insights into operations.

About Market Research Future:
Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Supply chain woes lower 3M profit outlook, UPS delivers an earnings beat, GE raises guidance

    Watch as Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung discuss how the market is reacting to the latest earnings from 3M, General Electric, and UPS.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Fell Out Of Favor With Hedge Funds

    After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 900 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms’ equity portfolios as of June 30th. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as […]

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) fell 2% as of 1:39 a.m. EDT Monday after the cruise company got hit with a downgrade from analysts at Citigroup. Citi cut its rating on Carnival stock from buy to neutral and slashed its price target to $24.50. Citi's price target cut implies there's still about 12% upside in Carnival stock -- that's the good news.

  • Here’s What Makes Upstart Holdings (UPST) A Great Stock Investment

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the third quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Health Care. The largest sector overweight was Industrials. The portfolio had no exposure to the Utilities or […]

  • Does Dutch Bros Deserve Its $11 Billion Price Tag?

    Hot off of its IPO, Dutch Bros is already commanding quite a price. Is it worth paying up for this steady compounder?

  • Vertex Energy Stock Plunged 19% Today: Is This an Opportunity?

    On Monday, Vertex Energy announced plans to make a private offering worth $155 million in debt in the form of convertible senior notes due 2027. $33.7 million to fund its impending acquisition of Royal Dutch Shell's subsidiary's refinery in Mobile, Alabama. $13 million on a hydrocracking unit at the Mobile refinery to produce renewable diesel.

  • Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Could Be 27% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Microsoft Corporation ( NASDAQ:MSFT ) by taking the...

  • Better Millennial Stock: Lemonade or Square

    Lemonade simplified the byzantine process of purchasing homeowners, renters, term life, and pet insurance with a single artificial intelligence-powered app. Square's Cash App bundled together peer-to-peer payments, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchases, free stock trades, and other financial services into a single platform. At the time of its IPO in July 2020, about 70% of Lemonade's customers were under the age of 35.

  • Amazon Q3 Earnings Preview: Here's What Investors Should Know

    Amazon is forecasting a slowdown in revenue growth and operating profits when it reports third-quarter earnings.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Right Now?

    Shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) have been on a tear since the pandemic began in March 2020. Let's see why investors are so bullish on Costco, and whether investors should buy this stock at these high valuations. You can't go wrong investing in companies that sell everyday essentials, especially Costco that goes to great lengths to sell quality goods at very low prices.

  • Venture Capital is Still Dominant at ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

    From time to time, industry news behaves like a tidal wave – lifting everything in the path. Such was the case with ChargePoint Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CHPT) that rose over 7% on the news of the Tesla-Hertz deal. Yet, it is too early to conclude whether this rally will keep the stock off the yearly lows.