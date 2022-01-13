U.S. markets close in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.91
    -26.44 (-0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,312.26
    +21.94 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,000.72
    -187.67 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,189.41
    +13.35 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.68
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.60
    -8.70 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1468
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7220
    -0.0030 (-0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0210
    -0.6450 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,137.24
    -414.47 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,030.54
    -13.02 (-1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

Oil And Gas Drilling Automation Market to grow by USD 206.70 Mn | ABB Ltd. and Akastor ASA Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The oil and gas drilling automation market is expected to grow by USD 206.70 mn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.64% during this period, according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the oil and gas drilling automation market

The oil and gas drilling automation market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report offers an updated analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The oil and gas drilling automation market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The oil and gas drilling automation market covers the following areas:

Oil And Gas Drilling Automation Market Sizing
Oil And Gas Drilling Automation Market Forecast
Oil And Gas Drilling Automation Market Analysis

Drivers and Trends

Rapid growth in the production of shale oil and gas over the past few years has driven the growth of the oil and gas drilling automation market. The extraction of shale oil and gas includes multiple complexities. Hence, vendors have started offering advanced automated drilling equipment with improved designs. Some vendors, such as RigMinder and Schlumberger, offer automated drilling solutions exclusively for shale oil and gas extraction. In addition, the adoption of drilling automation solutions is increasing in offshore oil and gas projects. This is because automated drilling solutions make operations efficient in harsh mid-water and deep-water oil and gas drilling environments.

The adoption of IoT is one of the major trends in the oil and gas drilling automation market. End-users are adopting IoT technology to improve in-depth monitoring and data capturing during oil and gas drilling operations. IoT helps oil rig operators and refineries to monitor key performance parameters such as pipe pressure and flow rate. Advances in connected technologies such as low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) enable connectivity between monitoring sensors in remote offshore applications. These factors will increase the adoption of IoT in drilling activities, which will require automated technology for seamless operations.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the oil and gas drilling automation market has been segmented into five regions, namely APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. Among these regions, North America is expected to account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the oil and gas drilling automation market in North America. However, market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America. Recovery in crude oil prices and the significant rise in shale oil production in the US will drive the oil and gas drilling automation market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • Akastor ASA

  • Ensign Energy Services Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

  • Nabors Industries Ltd.

  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Schlumberger Ltd.

  • Siemens AG

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to download 3 reports annually and view 3 reports monthly.

Related Reports:

  • Hydrogen Compressor Market by Technology, End-user, Type, Power Range, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hydrogen compressor market share is expected to increase by USD 841.18 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.36%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Pneumatic Actuator Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The pneumatic actuator market share is expected to increase by USD 758.67 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.48%. Download Free Sample Report

Oil And Gas Drilling Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 206.70 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

0.96

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Akastor ASA, Ensign Energy Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Nabors Industries Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., and Siemens AG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-drilling-automation-market-to-grow-by-usd-206-70-mn--abb-ltd-and-akastor-asa-among-key-vendors--technavio-301458282.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • C'est la vie: French dressing deregulation by FDA opens doors for new 'identity'

    A decades-long battle of the "identity" of French dressing and it's ingredients is over. The FDA deregulated what constitutes as French dressing.

  • Visa teams up with ConsenSys to test CBDCs

    Visa Inc has revealed its plans to begin a piloting program with blockchain software company ConsenSys to test central banks’ digital currencies with wallets and cards.

  • If the IRS is accepting tax returns Jan. 24, does that mean you'll get your refund early?

    Although the IRS will start accepting returns on Jan. 24, you may not get a refund until mid-February – especially if you got child tax credit money.

  • Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

    Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part. Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel.

  • One of the World’s Dirtiest Oil Patches Is Pumping More Than Ever

    Multinational producers have exited Canada’s oil sands region, but local companies have stepped in. So long as existing oil fields—no matter their carbon footprint—remain profitable, they are likely to remain in production long after big-name companies walk away.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    These three stocks are yielding between 5.3% and 7.9%, but they are trading at low valuations with strong catalysts to appreciate.

  • BioMarin CEO: There are biotech companies 'that probably should not be on the market today’

    BioMarin CEO&nbsp;JJ Bienaimé joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Anjalee Khemlani to discuss the company's first gene therapy product targeted to patients dealing with hemophilia, the future of biotechnology, biotech stocks, and key takeaways from JPMorgan’s annual health care conference.

  • Take-Two Interactive set to acquire Zynga in mobile gaming market expansion

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley explains what to know about Take-Two Interactive's planned acquisition of Farmville creator Zynga.

  • Down 15% Already in 2022, Is This Metaverse Stock a Buy?

    While 2021 was very good to Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) shareholders, 2022 is off to an arguably poor start. This gaming platform company with metaverse potential has been caught up in the broader growth stock sell-off and is trading down about 15.7% year to date. Part of the drop can be attributed to some investor concern heading into 2022 about Roblox's rich valuation.

  • Better Buy: DocuSign vs. Adobe

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) initially seem like very different companies. DocuSign is the world's largest e-signature company, while Adobe provides industry-standard creativity software like Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro as cloud-based services. Adobe also integrates those services into its cloud-based sales, marketing, e-commerce, and analytics tools for enterprise customers.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2022?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on quite an exciting ride since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race. Investors expected Novavax to apply for U.S. regulatory authorization in the first half. Novavax has since resolved its production issues and today is on track to apply for U.S. authorization in about a month.

  • Better Buy: Tesla or Equal Parts of Lucid, Rivian, Nio, and Ford?

    Despite the Nasdaq Composite being negative for the year, share prices of Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have already gained over 17% each as investors cheer EV investments and accelerated production goals. Investors looking to take a slice out of the EV pie may consider going with an industry leader like Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), or taking more of a basket approach with several EV stocks such as Lucid, Ford, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Nio (NYSE: NIO).

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    Growth stocks have fallen out of favor, which provides a juicy opportunity to snap up this trio of beauties.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in January

    If investors are willing to forego a high yield today, the following growth stocks look like bargains, and they pay small but growing dividends along the way as a bonus.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    While for some stocks in the S&P 500, it's their large dividend yields that make them attractive picks, I like to focus on companies with payout ratios below 50%. Ultimately, these dividend growth stocks steadily outperform the market, despite paying smaller dividends initially. Let's look at four stocks that fit this bill and offer some of the highest dividend potential in the S&P 500.

  • Let's Not Forget About Toyota Motor as Autos Remain Strong

    There is a lot of attention on Tesla , Ford and General Motors in financial news. But Toyota Motor is another name to consider for your portfolio. In this daily bar chart of TM, below, we can see that prices have been driving higher the past 12 months.

  • Ford tops $100 billion in market value

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how Ford Motor Company stock is up by 3% and has focused on a more electrified future.

  • QuantumScape Is Expanding Beyond Electric Vehicles. It’s a Huge Move.

    QuantumScape looks at applying its rechargeable battery technology into the market for stationary power applications.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 undervalued stocks to buy now. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. The world is experiencing innovation and change at a rate never seen before. After the Covid […]