Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and gas engineering services market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The oil and gas engineering services market is poised to grow by USD 4.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio oil and gas engineering services market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Vendors

Arseal

Creaform Inc.

Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

Hatch Ltd.

John Wood Group PLC

L and T Technology Services Ltd.

LeMar Industries Inc

Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd.

M and H

Mannvit

Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Raveon Technologies

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sentiec Oyj

Stantec Inc.

The oil and gas engineering services market will be affected by Rising investments in the shale industry. Apart from this, other market trends include Value chain integration in the global engineering services market, Increasing focus on energy security.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Split

By Type

By Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The oil and gas engineering services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry by value?

What will be the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil and gas engineering services industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global oil and gas engineering services market?

Oil and gas engineering services market research report present critical information and factual data about the oil and gas engineering services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oil and gas engineering services market study.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.31 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arseal, Creaform Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, L and T Technology Services Ltd., LeMar Industries Inc, Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd., M and H, Mannvit, Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Raveon Technologies, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sentiec Oyj, Stantec Inc., Stress Engineering Services Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Toyo Engineering Corp., TRC Companies Inc., and WSP Global Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Midstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Upstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arseal

10.4 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

10.5 John Wood Group PLC

10.6 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

10.7 Mannvit

10.8 Sentiec Oyj

10.9 Stress Engineering Services Inc.

10.10 Tetra Tech Inc.

10.11 Toyo Engineering Corp.

10.12 WSP Global Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

