Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Segmented by Type and Geography, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast 2026 - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and gas engineering services market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The oil and gas engineering services market is poised to grow by USD 4.38 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio oil and gas engineering services market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. View Free Sample Report of Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market in MINUTES.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Vendors

  • Arseal

  • Creaform Inc.

  • Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

  • Hatch Ltd.

  • John Wood Group PLC

  • L and T Technology Services Ltd.

  • LeMar Industries Inc

  • Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd.

  • M and H

  • Mannvit

  • Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd.

  • Raveon Technologies

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Sentiec Oyj

  • Stantec Inc.

The oil and gas engineering services market will be affected by Rising investments in the shale industry. Apart from this, other market trends include Value chain integration in the global engineering services market, Increasing focus on energy security. Buy Sample Report.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Split

  • By Type

  •  By Geography

The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2021-2026. The oil and gas engineering services market research report shed light on the foremost regions: North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Download Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

  • What was the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry by value?

  • What will be the size of the global oil and gas engineering services industry in 2026?

  • What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global oil and gas engineering services industry?

  • How has the industry performed over the last five years?

  • What are the main segments that make up the global oil and gas engineering services market?

Oil and gas engineering services market research report present critical information and factual data about the oil and gas engineering services industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in oil and gas engineering services market study.

Related Reports:

Rubber Process Oil Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The rubber process oil market share is expected to increase to USD 562.83 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.26%.

Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrogen fueling stations market share is expected to increase to USD 1.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 31.4%.

Oil And Gas Engineering Services Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.2%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 4.38 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.31

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, India, and Russia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Arseal, Creaform Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, L and T Technology Services Ltd., LeMar Industries Inc, Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd., M and H, Mannvit, Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Raveon Technologies, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sentiec Oyj, Stantec Inc., Stress Engineering Services Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Toyo Engineering Corp., TRC Companies Inc., and WSP Global Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Energy" Research Reports

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Downstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Midstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Upstream - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arseal

  • 10.4 Element Materials Technology Group Ltd.

  • 10.5 John Wood Group PLC

  • 10.6 L and T Technology Services Ltd.

  • 10.7 Mannvit

  • 10.8 Sentiec Oyj

  • 10.9 Stress Engineering Services Inc.

  • 10.10 Tetra Tech Inc.

  • 10.11 Toyo Engineering Corp.

  • 10.12 WSP Global Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-engineering-services-market-segmented-by-type-and-geography-region-size-outlook-share-and-forecast-2026---technavio-301621209.html

SOURCE Technavio

