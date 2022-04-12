U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

Oil & Gas EPC Market Size to Hit USD 80.77 Billion by 2029 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.2%

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Increasing Utilization of Hydrocarbons and Rising Oil & Gas Exploration to boost the growth of Global Oil & Gas EPC Market: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oil and Gas EPC market size is projected to reach USD 80.77 Billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The global Oil and Gas EPC market size was USD 46.60 billion in 2021. Increasing utilization of hydrocarbons and increasing shares of oil & gas, are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, factors, such as rising oil & gas exploration activities, will increase the footprint of the market.

Faltering in Supply Chains to Impact Market in a Negative Manner during Pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 pandemic had a severe effect on the oil & gas EPC sector in terms of supply & production. Dominant players in the market had to shut down their business practices or keep them operational at 50% due to the newly restricted lockdown and social distancing measures. Also, excessive demand and low supply rendered the market towards a negative impact. Transportation delays and disruption in raw material pricing further accelerated the market decline.


Report Coverage:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast Period 2022-2029 CAGR

7.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 80.77 billion

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 46.60 billion

Historical Data for

2018-2020

No. of Pages

240

Market Segmentation

End-User, Contract Type, Application, Region

Growth Drivers

Tremendous Demand for Hydrocarbon to Propel Growth

Steadily Growing Oil and Gas Exploration to Augment Market Growth


Market Growth Drivers:

Rapid Urbanization & Increasing Industrialization to Augment Growth

Rising demand from economically rich sectors such as automobile, aviation, manufacturing, and construction along with increasing utilization of hydrocarbons is expected to increase the oil & gas EPC market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, extensive population growth has given rise to rising demand for power. Expanding transportation sector along with increasing trade activities will increase the footprint of the market.

However, rising usage of renewable energy resources will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Also, electrification of automobiles will further cause hindrances to the market.


Market Segmentation:

Contract Type End-User, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

By contract type, the market is divided into fabrication & equipment, construction & installation, management services, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is broken into upstream, midstream, and downstream.

With respect to application, the market is branched into onshore and offshore.

In terms of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Middle East & Africa to Witness Significant Growth due to Developing Infrastructure

Rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDIs) along with growing industrial landscape in the region is expected to boost the oil & gas EPC market share during the advent of the forecast period. Also, increasing extraction of oil from Saudi Arabia and improving political conditions are expected to increase the footprint of the market.

Asia Pacific will hold a significant share of the market due to rising investments in oil & gas and coal. Also, rising offshore activities in the region and increasing number of prominent players are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast duration.


The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Market

  • Petrofac (U.K.)

  • Wood (U.K.)

  • Larsen & Toubro (India)

  • McDermott (U.S.)

  • Saipem (Italy)

  • NPCC (UAE)

  • WorleyParsons (Australia)

  • TechnipFMC (U.K.)

  • KBR (U.S.)

  • Lamprell (UAE)

  • Aker (Norway)

  • Subsea7 (U.K.)

  • Fluor Corporation (U.S.)

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players to Grab Market Share due to Rising Product Range and Increasing EPC Contracts

The oil & gas EPC sector is shattered into many fragments with many small and medium businesses occupying their fair share of products. EPC providers are often trying to cater to the rising demand of services owing to rising demand of oil & gas reserves. For example, in November 2021, ADNOC granted Saipem EPC projects worth USD 1.4 billion for the Dalma Gas Development Project. The Dalma field is considered to be Ghasha Concession which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Factors such as growing power demands and increasing greenfield and brownfield development activities will further increase the footprint of the market.


Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Segmentation:

By Contract Type:

  • Fabrication & Equipment

  • Construction & Installation

  • Management Services

  • Others

By End-User:

  • Upstream

  • Midstream

  • Downstream

By Application:

  • Onshore

  • Offshore

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Oil & Gas EPC Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments by Industry Players in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Oil & Gas EPC Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User

6.2.1. Upstream

6.2.2. Midstream

6.2.3. Downstream

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Contract Type

6.3.1. Fabrication & Equipment

6.3.2. Construction & Installation

6.3.3. Management Services

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.4.1. Onshore

6.4.2. Offshore

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.5.1. North America

6.5.2. Europe

6.5.3. Asia Pacific

6.5.4. Latin America

6.5.5. Middle East & Africa

Continued…


