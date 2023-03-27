U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,984.96
    +13.97 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,501.50
    +263.97 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,774.25
    -49.71 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.11
    +16.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.22
    +2.96 (+4.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.00
    -29.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.20 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5240
    +0.1440 (+4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6000
    +0.8990 (+0.69%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,044.69
    -776.50 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.01
    -19.44 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions in 2023

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2023. Summary. Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) planned across the oil and gas value chain in 2023 continue to underline the significance of natural gas for low-carbon future.

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions in 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249717/?utm_source=GNW
Some of the investments planned for gas-related projects also help Europe to realize its plans to move away from Russian gas.

Scope
- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2023
- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector
- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023
- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments
- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023

Reasons to Buy
- Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2023 across oil and gas value chain
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2023
- Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2023
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data
- Assess your competitor’s projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249717/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Gilead Sciences Could Retreat Further From Here

    Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences makes and distributes many drugs but today I am more interested in the position of the charts and indicators. Bottom-line strategy: GILD is a volatile stock that can move up or down quickly depending on the results of any given drug or treatment.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (along with benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • The Paper-Thin Steel Needed to Power Electric Cars Is in Short Supply

    U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs are jockeying with foreign rivals to supply the crucial material for EV motors

  • Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

    A trial kicks off in San Francisco federal court on Monday to determine how much money Tesla Inc must pay to a Black elevator operator who a jury determined was subjected to severe racial harassment while working at the electric auto maker's flagship assembly plant. Last year, a judge slashed the $137 million verdict that the jury awarded in 2021 to plaintiff Owen Diaz, one of the largest ever in a U.S. workplace discrimination case. Diaz's lawyers rejected the lower payout and opted for a new trial on damages.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, BP and TechnipFMC

    Shell, BP and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Apple CEO Meets China Commerce Chief to Talk Supply Chain

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met China’s Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao on Monday, underscoring the importance of the relationship between the leading US consumer tech company and its key partner despite heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pa

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Russian Oil Flows Hold Fast Even as Kremlin Says Output Slashed

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude flows are holding strong, meaning a pledge by the Kremlin to cut the nation's production sharply has yet to feed through into supplies to the international marketplace.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe nation’s shipments sli

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60: Can I Really Do It?

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Ford Sets a High Bar on EV Costs. It Leaves Rivian Wanting.

    Ford plans to cut roughly $20,000 from the cost of making an EV in the coming few years to hit its profitability goals. Rivian will have to do much better than that.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jack Ma returns to China as govt tries to allay private sector fears

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has returned to China, ending a stay overseas of more than a year that industry viewed as reflecting the sober mood of its private businesses, and which sources said eventually spurred the new premier to reach out. The return of China's best-known entrepreneur may help to quell the concerns of its private sector after a bruising two-year regulatory crackdown. Ma's re-emergence in public offers support for the government's softening tone toward the private sector as leaders try to shore up an economy battered by three years of COVID-19 curbs.

  • BofA (BAC) Redeploys Lending, Other Workers Amid Industry Slump

    Bank of America (BAC) redeploys workers in its wealth management and banking divisions to other roles within the company as higher rates weigh on these businesses.