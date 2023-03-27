ReportLinker

Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2023. Summary. Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) planned across the oil and gas value chain in 2023 continue to underline the significance of natural gas for low-carbon future.

New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions in 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249717/?utm_source=GNW

Some of the investments planned for gas-related projects also help Europe to realize its plans to move away from Russian gas.



Scope

- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in 2023

- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FIDs across key segments of midstream sector

- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive FID in refinery and petrochemical segments

- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023



Reasons to Buy

- Keep abreast of major projects targeted for FIDs in 2023 across oil and gas value chain

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive FIDs in 2023

- Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive FIDs in 2023

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data

- Assess your competitor’s projects targeted to receive FIDs in 2023

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



