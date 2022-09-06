Oil & Gas Industries to Possess 22% Market Share for Positive Displacement Pump Market: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

North America Positive Displacement Pump Market is expected to rise at over 3% CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for over 30% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to hold 25% market share for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global positive displacement pumps market to augment at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 21 Billion is expected for the market. The use of positive displacement pumps is largely favored by various end user industries across the globe. In addition, the unique nature of every end user industry has led to the innovation of different positive displacement pumps.

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 3% and closing at US$ 13.22 Billion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of the positive displacement pumps market, post-pandemic, the demand for the same has increased, creating better revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Furthermore, the strong presence of oil and gas industries especially in Middle East and Africa and North America is contributing to market growth. Positive displacement pump manufacturers are designing and innovating industry specific pumps to reach a larger consumer base. This, in turn, is bolstering the demand for positive displacement pumps.

By application, the oil & gas sector is expected to hold 22% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022

By product type, reciprocating pumps will account for more than 66% for positive displacement pumps in 2022

Middle East and African countries will account for over 43% for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

Asia Pacific is expected to hold 25% market share for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

Europe is expected to account for over 30% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022.

North America is expected to rise at over 3% CAGR over the forecast period.

"The increasing application of positive displacement pumps in end user applications is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of end user industries in different geographical locations is propelling the sales of positive displacement pumps." says an FMI analyst

Key players in the positive displacement pump market are Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Sulzer AG, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Wier Group, KSB Group are some prominent positive displacement pumps manufacturers

Grundfos, a key player in the positive pump displacement market is focusing on customizing and designing pumps according to the requirements from the end user industries.

Ebara Corporation, another key player in the positive pump displacement market is offering pumps for end user industries that are durable and material resistant for longer durations.

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global positive displacement pumps market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Reciprocation Pump, Rotary Pump), by Application Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Power, Others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Positive Displacement Pump Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2016-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

