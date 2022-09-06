U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

Oil & Gas Industries to Possess 22% Market Share for Positive Displacement Pump Market: Future Market Insights, Inc. Study

·6 min read

North America Positive Displacement Pump Market is expected to rise at over 3% CAGR over the forecast period. Europe is expected to account for over 30% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to hold 25% market share for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published study by FMI expects the global positive displacement pumps market to augment at a 4.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. By the end of the said assessment period, a valuation of US$ 21 Billion is expected for the market. The use of positive displacement pumps is largely favored by various end user industries across the globe. In addition, the unique nature of every end user industry has led to the innovation of different positive displacement pumps.

Future Market Insights Logo
Future Market Insights Logo

From 2017 to 2021, the industry experienced noteworthy growth, registering a value CAGR of 3% and closing at US$ 13.22 Billion. Although the COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of the positive displacement pumps market, post-pandemic, the demand for the same has increased, creating better revenue opportunities for manufacturers.

Request a Sample PDF @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-522

Furthermore, the strong presence of oil and gas industries especially in Middle East and Africa and North America is contributing to market growth. Positive displacement pump manufacturers are designing and innovating industry specific pumps to reach a larger consumer base. This, in turn, is bolstering the demand for positive displacement pumps.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By application, the oil & gas sector is expected to hold 22% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022

  • By product type, reciprocating pumps will account for more than 66% for positive displacement pumps in 2022

  • Middle East and African countries will account for over 43% for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

  • Asia Pacific is expected to hold 25% market share for positive displacement pumps market in 2022

  • Europe is expected to account for over 30% market share for positive displacement pumps in 2022.

  • North America is expected to rise at over 3% CAGR over the forecast period.

"The increasing application of positive displacement pumps in end user applications is a major factor contributing to the growth of the market. Moreover, growth of end user industries in different geographical locations is propelling the sales of positive displacement pumps." says an FMI analyst

Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-522

Market Competition

Key players in the positive displacement pump market are Ebara Corporation, Xylem Inc., Sulzer AG, Flowserve Corporation, Grundfos, Wier Group, KSB Group are some prominent positive displacement pumps manufacturers

  • Grundfos, a key player in the positive pump displacement market is focusing on customizing and designing pumps according to the requirements from the end user industries.

  • Ebara Corporation, another key player in the positive pump displacement market is offering pumps for end user industries that are durable and material resistant for longer durations.

More Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global positive displacement pumps market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Reciprocation Pump, Rotary Pump), by Application Type (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water & Wastewater, Pulp & Paper, Power, Others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia and Middle East & Africa).

About the Industrial Automation Domain at Future Market Insights 

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

To Buy this Report Visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/522

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand Side Trends

  1.3. Supply Side Trends

  1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

  3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

  3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

  4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

  4.2. Product USPs / Features

  4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Positive Displacement Pump Market Demand Analysis 2016-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

  5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2016-2021

  5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

  5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

Request a Complete TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-522

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape

Industrial Pumps Market: The global industrial pump market has been witnessing new developments in micro disc pump technology. One of the key factors contributing to growth of this market is the increase in infrastructural development

Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market - Below 30 Hp Centrifugal Water Pump Market By Industrial (Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)), Agriculture (Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)), Domestic (Mini Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Monobloc Pumps (0.5-30 HP), Submersible Pumps (0.5-30 HP)) & Region - Forecast to 2014 - 2020

Centrifugal Pumps Market - The Centrifugal Pumps Market is expected to register positive growth through 2021, with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 29 Bn in 2021

3D Laser Scanner Market -  The overall demand for 3D laser scanners is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 3,378.4 Million by 2032.

Submersible Pump Market - Revenue generated by the industrial segment of the submersible pumps market will continue increasing gradually through 2021. According to the study, the demand for submersible pumps grew by 4.6% between 2020 and 2021.

ABOUT FUTURE MARKET INSIGHTS, INC.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc
Christiana Corporate,
200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark,
Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil--gas-industries-to-possess-22-market-share-for-positive-displacement-pump-market-future-market-insights-inc-study-301618158.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

