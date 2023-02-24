Oil and gas logistics market grow at a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027, Historic market size valued at USD 13,070.17 million in 2017 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global oil and gas logistics market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,497 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2023-2027

Oil and gas logistics market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (Onshore and Offshore), and type (Pipeline, Railroad, and Tanker and trucks).

The onshore segment by the application will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Onshore services include transportation and delivery of crude oil and gas to refineries and industrial users, as well as connecting producers and huge pipelines and refineries across states. Trucks, trailers, and rail cars are used to transport consumer goods, load and unload rail cars at oil terminals, and industrial gas activities such as wholesale CO2 and syngas processing.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global oil and gas logistics market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market.

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal wells and technology improvements have led to the exploration of significant unconventional hydrocarbon reserves in the United States. The availability of large reserves, financial support, energy security concerns, and technological advancements in logistics services, and upstream logistics support related to gas storage are driving the growth of the market.

Get a glance of the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise

region wise - Download a Sample Report

Oil and gas logistics market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The shifting of freight from over-the-road to intermodal is notably driving market growth.

Tanker trucks and railroad tankers are connected to single-hull and double-hull tanker ships for the transportation of oil and gas products.

After reaching the destination, the oil and gas freight is distributed to the ultimate destinations, such as retail outlets, via trucks.

In the Port of Antwerp in Europe, more than 18 million tons of freight are carried per year, and more than 50% of the intermodal railroad transport is used for carrying over 150 intermodal containers per week.

Therefore, shifting of freight from over the road to intermodal is expected to drive the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based power plants is a key trend influencing the market growth.

The need to decrease fuel costs, which account for a major portion of the overall cost, as well as the LCOE of the gas turbine to capitalize on the growing trend of natural gas-based power generation, is encouraging manufacturers to develop gas turbines with higher efficiencies.

This growth is supported by government policies aimed at promoting efficiency and sustainability in the cogeneration sector, such as Germany's CHP support scheme. These factors will support the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Logistics planning and supply chain issues for fuel will impede the market growth.

Fuel outlet owners are facing various supply chain challenges while meeting the needs of consumers. Many tankers and trucks face traffic congestion while transporting petroleum products from refineries to retail fuel outlets.

Emergency situations at fuel outlets cause a delay in the availability of fuel for end consumers. Routing is another challenge faced by fuel retailers.

Some retail fuel outlets are located in remote areas, which makes it challenging to find a dependable fuel supplier.

The roads used to transport fuel to various retail outlets can be blocked due to various reasons, such as construction issues, bad weather, and unpredictable traffic patterns. Such factors will hinder the growth of the global oil and gas logistics market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this oil and gas logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the oil and gas logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the oil and gas logistics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the oil and gas logistics market industry across North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of oil and gas logistics market vendors

Related Reports:

The retail oil and gas logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1.20 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by mode of transportation (railroad transportation and tanker trucks transportation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The oil & gas pipeline and transportation automation market is expected to increase by USD 960.46 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (pipeline and LNG and terminal) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Oil And Gas Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4497 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis North America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Saudi Arabia, China, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Cargo, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, ASCO Group, AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, BDP International Inc., Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, DEHOCO License AG, Deutsche Post AG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., Riada Shipping and Logistics, and Tudor International Freight Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

