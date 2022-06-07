Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 960.46 million| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Increased adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations will be one of the key trends in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation comprise automation solutions that help in optimizing pipeline and transportation operations through the efficient control of various processes without any human intervention. Technavio categorizes the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market as a part of the global industrial machinery market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is anticipated to grow by USD 960.46 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Application Pipeline and LNG and terminal Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

The growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market will be driven by the expansion of oil terminals. The increase in demand for energy has led to a rise in the construction of new terminals and pipeline. The new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

Increased adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations is a key trend that will support the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market. The integration of different oil and gas pipelines and transportation automation systems such as SCADA and PLC reduces operational and maintenance costs. The rising awareness regarding virtual software and flexibility in operating automation software is expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The market requires high initial investments and significant R&D expenses for equipment and software innovation. As a result, it is difficult for new entrants to thrive in the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 960.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Saudi Arabia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Azbil Corp., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valmet Oyj, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 LNG and terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

10.8 OMRON Corp.

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

10.11 Siemens Energy AG

10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

