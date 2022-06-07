U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,099.50
    -21.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,749.00
    -163.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,523.25
    -81.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.00
    -10.70 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.99
    +0.49 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.30
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    -0.14 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.58
    +0.79 (+3.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2473
    -0.0056 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8140
    +0.9130 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,552.74
    -1,665.26 (-5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.30
    -37.25 (-5.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.91
    -5.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Size to Grow by USD 960.46 million| Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

·13 min read

Increased adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations will be one of the key trends in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market during 2022-2026

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation comprise automation solutions that help in optimizing pipeline and transportation operations through the efficient control of various processes without any human intervention. Technavio categorizes the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market as a part of the global industrial machinery market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In this report, Technavio defines 2021 as the base year and 2022-2026 as the forecast period. The size of the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is anticipated to grow by USD 960.46 million from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Application

Pipeline and LNG and terminal

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

The growth of the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market will be driven by the expansion of oil terminals. The increase in demand for energy has led to a rise in the construction of new terminals and pipeline. The new oil and gas exploration and production activities, along with improved and efficient pipelines for oil and gas transportation, will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

Increased adoption of IoT in midstream oil and gas operations is a key trend that will support the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market. The integration of different oil and gas pipelines and transportation automation systems such as SCADA and PLC reduces operational and maintenance costs. The rising awareness regarding virtual software and flexibility in operating automation software is expected to influence the market growth in the coming years.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investments in R&D to compete in the market. The market requires high initial investments and significant R&D expenses for equipment and software innovation. As a result, it is difficult for new entrants to thrive in the global oil and gas pipeline and transportation automation market.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Centrifugal Compressor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Oil and Gas Pipeline and Transportation Automation Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.18%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 960.46 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.55

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Canada, Russian Federation, and Saudi Arabia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Azbil Corp., Beckhoff Automation GmbH and Co. KG, Bosch Rexroth AG, Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., INTECH Process Automation Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valmet Oyj, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Pipeline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 LNG and terminal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 10.4 Eaton Corp. Plc

  • 10.5 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.8 OMRON Corp.

  • 10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 10.10 Schneider Electric SE

  • 10.11 Siemens Energy AG

  • 10.12 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-pipeline-and-transportation-automation-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-960-46-million-find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301561793.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Fifth-generation cattle rancher aims to build biggest U.S. beef plant

    A fifth-generation cattle rancher and consultant plans to build the country's largest beef plant in South Dakota with capacity to slaughter 8,000 head of cattle a day. The $1.1 billion project could help address the Biden administration's concerns about rising food prices and a lack of competition in the meat sector, though it would not be up and running until at least 2026. The project is spearheaded by Kingsbury and Associates and Sirius Realty, both run by Megan Kingsbury of a South Dakota ranching family.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tech layoffs have surged over the last month

    Mandi Woodruff-Santos, Yahoo Finance Contributor and Co-host of the Brown Ambition Podcast, breaks down hiring slowdowns and layoffs happening in the tech industry and how job seekers can professionally prepare for and position themselves after a layoff.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Oil Shock Devastates Poorer Nations as Shortages, Protests Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Developing nations are suffering the biggest hit from this year’s oil shock. Many are dependent on imported fuel and are being crushed by a combination of high international prices, weak currencies and competition from rich nations whose economies are rebounding from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s

  • New JetBlue offer sends Spirit stock soaring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the ongoing battle among airlines for acquisition of Spirit Airlines.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • How Much Should I Really Have in My 401(k)?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Harvests Half of Wheat Crop With Favorable Weather Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s farmers are making progress on government orders to bolster food security by ensuring this season’s wheat harvest goes smoothly.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealStocks Rise as Higher Yields Keep Check on Rally: Markets WrapThe country gathered 55% of its

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus rest

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • Wells Fargo pauses diverse slate hiring policy after reports of fake job interviews

    The bank also plans to conduct a review of its diverse slate guidelines, Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf told staff on Monday, according to a memo seen by Reuters. "Since The New York Times published a story last month about diverse job candidate slates at Wells Fargo, I've had the opportunity to hear from many of you," Scharf said, talking about the bank's staff. The New York Times reported last month that a former employee in the bank's wealth management business had complained that he was forced by his bosses to interview people for jobs that had already been promised to others, just to meet the diverse slate requirement.

  • Chinese microchip company boss accused of spying and stealing trade secrets

    The boss of a Chinese chipmaker has been accused of spying on one of the world's biggest microchip companies and stealing trade secrets.

  • Musk, clarifying job cut memo, says overall Tesla headcount will grow

    The tweet came after Musk said in a memo to staff on Thursday that he a "super bad feeling" about the direction of the economy and Tesla needed to cut 10% of its jobs.

  • Texas AG investigates Twitter over bot counts

    Texas' Attorney General is investigating Twitter's claims about bot accounts, backing Elon Musk's bid to buy the company.

  • McDonald's May Have a Fix for Its Biggest Menu Problem

    McDonald's may have a solution to a problem with producing one of its most popular taste treats.