Oil & Gas Stock Flashing Surefire Bull Signal

Exploration and production (E&P) stock Hess Corp (NYSE:HESS) is on the rise today, as oil-related stocks get a boost from political turmoil in Russia. HESS is up 2% at $134.21 at last glance, starting the week off on a high note after two-straight weeks of losses. The stock could trek higher, too, according to a historically bullish trendline.

Per data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, HESS is trading within one standard deviation of its 260-day moving average for the seventh time in the past three years. The stock was higher one month later 100% of the time following these signals, averaging an 11.4% gain.

HES June26

An increase in optimism amongst analysts could provide tailwinds as well. Of the 15 analysts in coverage, seven carry a "hold" rating on HESS.