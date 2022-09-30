U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,663.50
    +9.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,326.00
    +41.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,253.00
    +24.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.70
    +7.60 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.17
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.20
    +3.60 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.96
    +0.25 (+1.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9755
    -0.0064 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    +1.59 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1028
    -0.0096 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6610
    +0.2180 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,414.37
    -31.08 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.56
    -2.42 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.65
    +0.06 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

"Oil and Gas Storage Market Sourcing and Procurement Market Report" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 2.16 Billion by 2026

·4 min read

  • Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

  • The Vitol Group, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings, and Buckeye Partners will emerge as the key Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Report suppliers by 2026.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market will grow at a CAGR of 3.12% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Report requirements.

Oil and Gas Storage Market
Oil and Gas Storage Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market:

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/oil-and-gas-storage-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Major Price Models in the Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report discusses in detail each pricing model and the pros and cons attached to every pricing model prevalent in the market. Also, the report provides insights with respect to the category supply chain and the margins of various suppliers within the supply chain.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 2.16 Billion during the forecast period. However, only a few regions will drive the majority of this growth. Moreover, on the supply side, North America, Europe, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base. The growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand and adoption of the category across those few regions.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

https://www.spendedge.com/sample-report/oil-and-gas-storage-procurement-market-intelligence-report

This Oil and Gas Storage Sourcing and Procurement Market report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers, for instance:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Fuel Oil Utilities - Forecast and AnalysisThis report offers detailed insights and analysis of the major cost drivers, volume drivers, and innovations of the fuel oil utilities procurement and sourcing market, which the global suppliers have been leveraging to gain a competitive edge across regions. Some of the leading fuel oil utilities suppliers profiled extensively in this report.

  2. Oil Spill Solutions Sourcing and Procurement ReportThis oil spill solutions procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of procurement strategies deployed by major category end-users across several industries while sourcing for oil spill solutions requirements. In addition, buyers' most adopted and high potential pricing models have been analyzed in this report, which will help understand business scopes for revenue expansion. These data will assist buyers to realize cost savings and identify business strategies to improve sales.

  3. Crude Oil - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence ReportThe crude oil procurement market report provides a detailed analysis of various supplier selection criteria, RFX questions, supplier evaluation metrics, and the service level agreements that the buyers should consider adopting to achieve significant cost savings, streamline the procurement process, and reduce category TCO while sourcing for crude oil requirements.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-storage-market-sourcing-and-procurement-market-report-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-2-16-billion-by-2026--301636671.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Statement by the Prime Minister on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation:

  • T. Rowe Price will be 'cornerstone investor' in one of Europe's largest-ever IPOs

    German sports car maker Porsche is expected to deliver one of Europe's biggest ever initial public offerings on Thursday. Volkswagen, which owns Porsche, plans to sell shares in Porsche at a valuation of more than 75 billion Euros, or about $73 billion, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) has agreed to be a cornerstone investor in the offering and will purchase 750 million Euros, or about $726.3 million, worth of preferred shares, according to an IPO prospectus from Porsche.

  • Asian markets sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

    Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened.

  • Top Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok Video

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Apple Inc.’s most senior executives is leaving after he turned up in a viral video on TikTok making an off-color joke that he fondles “big-breasted women” for a living.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Greene’

  • Energy crisis sires new European order: a strong Italy and ailing Germany

    In the weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Italian energy major Eni, embarked on a whirlwind of trips to gas suppliers in Africa. The visits included meetings with officials in Algeria in February plus talks in Angola, Egypt and Republic of Congo in March, with Descalzi often accompanied by senior Rome officials, according to company and government releases. State-controlled Eni and Italy were able to leverage existing supply relationships with those nations to secure extra gas to replace a large part of the volumes it received from its top supplier Russia.

  • This 'Cheap' Car Brand Just Got Real Expensive

    A brand long associated with being a 'value' choice now commands the biggest markup over its showroom sticker price.

  • Maersk to slow pace of ships to save fuel as demand loses steam

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Maersk will begin to slow the pace of its container ships to lower fuel costs after sailing at full speed to keep up with demand during the pandemic, its chief executive said on Thursday. Copenhagen-based Maersk, a barometer for global trade, expects ocean freight volumes to be flat or lower this year, its CEO Soren Skou said in a Reuters Newsmaker interview, pointing to U.S. consumers buying less and confidence dented by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As one of the world's biggest shipping companies, Maersk benefited from soaring freight rates following a surge in consumer demand during the pandemic which led to jams at ports.

  • Chevron Sells Global HQs, Downsizes California Office Space Amid Texas Expansion: Report

    Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) has sold its current California headquarters and plans to move into a leased space about one-third of the size. The company's main offices have resided in California for more than 140 years. The oil giant closed the sale of its Chevron Park campus in San Ramon, California, its global headquarters for two decades, to Sunset Development Co. Chevron also signed a lease for nearly 400,000 square feet of space in a nearby office building that could house about 2,000 employees

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Is the Best Bet on Batteries

    Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall talks about why he owns QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock. This battery technology innovator could hold the key to solid-state batteries. Find out what these groundbreaking batteries could mean for electric vehicles and more in the video.

  • Oil Heads for First Quarterly Loss Since 2020. OPEC Expected to Cut Output.

    OPEC and its allies are meeting on Oct. 5 with an output cut likely in reaction to falling oil prices.

  • Elon Musk Revives a Grudge with a Familiar Foe

    Tesla's billionaire CEO is resentful, never failing to remind his opponents of their past battles.

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy softens

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to hire about 2,000 engineers worldwide through the end of the year despite a worsening economy, its global chief information officer, Lori Beer, said on Wednesday. The biggest U.S. lender added a net more than 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year and aims to attract a couple thousand more at a time when technology giants have stopped hiring or are cutting jobs. "We're definitely still hiring," Beer said in an interview at the bank’s office in Plano, Texas, at DevUp, an internal JPMorgan conference gathering 500 of the company's top engineers.

  • Restaurants like P.F. Chang’s are looking a lot like Netflix with their new business model

    The restaurant chain is the latest to introduce a subscription model. It isn't the only one.

  • General Motors CEO Mary Barra revises return-to-office plan after pushback

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra yesterday apologized to salaried workers for the timing of a memo sent late Friday afternoon outlining a new back-to-office policy and delayed the implementation of the plan. The email said that GM employees who had been working remotely during the pandemic would be required later this year to return to the office at least three days a week, the Detroit Free Press reported. The email triggered employee pushback about both the updated policy and the timing of the announcement, leading Barra to partially walk back the decision, announcing Tuesday that the automaker will not implement the requirement this year but that “a more regular, in-person presence” will still be the plan for the future.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley Cut Alibaba Target on Revenue Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley analysts cut their price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., turning more pessimistic on the Chinese e-commerce giant on sales concerns.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low as Fed Hawks Circle: Markets WrapMarjorie Taylor Gre

  • EU Approves Sweeping Energy-Market Intervention

    European energy ministers approved the main tenets of the plan to counter Moscow’s efforts to deprive the continent of natural gas and hobble its economy, diplomats said.

  • Porsche Wins Dismissal of $5.3 Billion Case Linked to Volkswagen Saga

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche Automobil Holding SE won the dismissal of lawsuits from hedge funds seeking about 5.4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) in damages they say they incurred during Porsche’s failed takeover of Volkswagen AG more than a decade ago.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoStocks Plummet to 22-Month Low a

  • GM is teaming up with a Palo Alto startup to develop longer-range EV batteries

    A local battery startup now has a big-time auto industry partner. General Motors Co. has signed a research-and-development deal with and has invested in OneD Material Inc., the companies announced Thursday. Palo Alto-based OneD has developed a process of increasing battery capacity by adding silicon to their anodes.

  • These Are The Best Ages to Retire

    Part of a sound retirement planning strategy involves choosing the best age to retire. The normal retirement age is typically 65 or 66 for most people; this is when you can begin drawing your full Social Security retirement benefit. It … Continue reading → The post What Are the Best Ages to Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Arizona's semiconductor sector has been a decades-long growth catalyst

    Since the announcement that Taiwan Semiconductor would build a massive chip factory in Phoenix, the Valley's semiconductor supplier network has seen about 15 new semiconductor-related commercial projects, representing $12.4 billion in investments, according to the Greater Phoenix Economic Council.