Oil And Gas Supporting Activities Global Market Report 2022

Major companies in the oil and gas supporting activities market include Schlumberger Ltd. , TechnipFMC plc, Saipem, Halliburton, Weatherford International plc, Petrofac, Aibel, Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., and Trican Well Service Ltd.



The global oil and gas supporting activities market is expected to grow from $236.99 billion in 2021 to $257.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $347.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The oil and gas supporting activities market consists of sales of support activities for oil and gas operations by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that provide support activities on a contract or fee basis for oil and gas operations such as exploration, drilling and extraction.



The main types of oil and gas supporting activities are well maintenance, exploration and well developing.Exploration companies drilled a deep test hole, exploratory well both onshore and offshore to locate proven reserves of recoverable gas and oil.



The various drilling types include offshore and onshore that are used by crude petroleum comprises and natural gas extraction comprises.



North America was the largest region in the oil and gas supporting activities market in 2021.Middle East was the second largest in the oil and gas supporting activities market.



The regions covered in the oil and gas supporting activities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The oil and gas supporting activities market was mainly driven by rapid growth in emerging markets in the historic period.Emerging markets growth was aided by rising disposable income, stable political environment and increasing foreign investments in these countries.



For instance, China’s GDP grew by 2.3% in 2020 to $14.72 trillion. Additionally, according to the World Economic Outlook Reports by the IMF, global GDP growth was around 2.9% in 2019, 3.3% and 3.4% in 2020 and 2021 respectively. Thus, strong economic growth boosted the demand for oil and gas, and this drove the oil and gas supporting activities market during the historic period.



Growing popularity of renewable energy sources was a major restraint on the oil and gas supporting activities market during the historic period.The removal of fuel subsidies by governments and the drop in renewable energy technology and infrastructure costs meant the cost of power generated through solar and wind energy became comparable to the cost of power generated through fossil fuels.



Certainty in capital costs and absence of material costs is favorable to renewable energy projects when compared to petrochemical based projects where project ROI (Return on Investment) is dependent on raw material costs, thus affecting the growth of the market.



Companies providing support activities for oil and gas operations are using rig-less technology to reduce turnaround time for decommissioning of wells.Rig-less P&A refers to decommissioning of oil wells wherein companies need not replace tubes and drill pipes while placing primary or secondary barriers, thus offering significant cost savings over rig-based operations.



Also, the equipment used for rig-less P&A can also be operated at a water depth of 1600 feet. For instance, some of the major companies using rig-less technology include Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Oceaneering International, Schlumberger and Weatherford.



The countries covered in the oil and gas supporting activities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





