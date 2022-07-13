U.S. markets open in 6 hours 53 minutes

Oil and gas upstream equipment market, The increase in oil rig count is notably driving the market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market size is expected to grow by USD 39.82 million at a CAGR of over 3.57% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (exploration and drilling, completion and procedure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global oil and gas upstream equipment industry growth is the increase in oil rig count.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market
Analysis Report by Application and Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". 
Request Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the major market trends for oil and gas upstream equipment that is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the industry in the coming years is the increase in shale industry investments. Chevron's investment in the US shale business is anticipated to rise. Shale development is expected to receive an investment of roughly USD 4.3 billion, with the majority of that money going to the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico. To spur production development, other businesses, like ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, are also boosting their stakes in the shale industry. These expenditures will assist market expansion in the upcoming years. The uncertainty brought on by low crude oil prices is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global oil and gas upstream equipment business.

For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!

Major Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Companies:

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aker Solutions ASA

  • Archer Ltd.

  • Atlas Copco AB

  • AXON Pressure Products Inc.

  • Dril Quip Inc.

  • Evolution Oil Tools Inc.

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

  • General Electric Co.

  • Geometrics Inc.

  • Halliburton Co.

  • Helmerich and Payne Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.

Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market Application Outlook

During the anticipated period, the exploration and drilling segment will significantly increase its market share in the upstream equipment market for oil and gas. The market potential for equipment used in exploration operations is anticipated to expand in the anticipated years due to the large increase in investments in offshore wells that need extensive usage of high-tech surveying equipment.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market
segments and their impact in coming years.

Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market Geography Outlook

North America will account for 39% of market growth. The two most important markets in North America for oil and gas upstream equipment are Canada and Mexico. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in Europe. The area has resumed its deep and ultra-deep oil and gas projects in the GoM, which will support the expansion of the oil and gas upstream equipment market in North America throughout the projection period as crude oil prices gradually stabilize.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the
report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and
more. Request a sample report

Related Reports:

Crude Oil Desalter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The crude oil desalter market share is expected to increase to USD 11.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9%.

Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pipeline processing and pipeline services market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% and the market share is expected to increase to USD 982.99 million from 2021 to 2026.

Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 39.82 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.81

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Aker Solutions ASA, Archer Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Dril Quip Inc., Evolution Oil Tools Inc., Flowserve Corp., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Geometrics Inc., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Loews Corp., NOV Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., and Weatherford International Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Exploration and drilling - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Completion and procedure - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aker Solutions ASA

  • 10.4 Archer Ltd.

  • 10.5 Dril Quip Inc.

  • 10.6 General Electric Co.

  • 10.7 Halliburton Co.

  • 10.8 NOV Inc.

  • 10.9 Ramboll Group AS

  • 10.10 Schlumberger Ltd.

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Weatherford International Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oil-and-gas-upstream-equipment-market-the-increase-in-oil-rig-count-is-notably-driving-the-market---technavio-301584871.html

SOURCE Technavio

