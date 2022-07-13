Oil and gas upstream equipment market, The increase in oil rig count is notably driving the market - Technavio
NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market size is expected to grow by USD 39.82 million at a CAGR of over 3.57% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (exploration and drilling, completion and procedure, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the global oil and gas upstream equipment industry growth is the increase in oil rig count.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market
Analysis Report by Application and Geography and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".
Key Market Dynamics
One of the major market trends for oil and gas upstream equipment that is anticipated to have a beneficial effect on the industry in the coming years is the increase in shale industry investments. Chevron's investment in the US shale business is anticipated to rise. Shale development is expected to receive an investment of roughly USD 4.3 billion, with the majority of that money going to the Permian basin in Texas and New Mexico. To spur production development, other businesses, like ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil, are also boosting their stakes in the shale industry. These expenditures will assist market expansion in the upcoming years. The uncertainty brought on by low crude oil prices is one of the major obstacles to the growth of the global oil and gas upstream equipment business.
Major Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Companies:
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
Aker Solutions ASA
Archer Ltd.
Atlas Copco AB
AXON Pressure Products Inc.
Dril Quip Inc.
Evolution Oil Tools Inc.
Flowserve Corp.
Forum Energy Technologies Inc.
General Electric Co.
Geometrics Inc.
Halliburton Co.
Helmerich and Payne Inc.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product
Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market Application Outlook
During the anticipated period, the exploration and drilling segment will significantly increase its market share in the upstream equipment market for oil and gas. The market potential for equipment used in exploration operations is anticipated to expand in the anticipated years due to the large increase in investments in offshore wells that need extensive usage of high-tech surveying equipment.
Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market Geography Outlook
North America will account for 39% of market growth. The two most important markets in North America for oil and gas upstream equipment are Canada and Mexico. The market in this region will expand more quickly than the market in Europe. The area has resumed its deep and ultra-deep oil and gas projects in the GoM, which will support the expansion of the oil and gas upstream equipment market in North America throughout the projection period as crude oil prices gradually stabilize.
Related Reports:
Crude Oil Desalter Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The crude oil desalter market share is expected to increase to USD 11.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 0.9%.
Pipeline Processing and Pipeline Services Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pipeline processing and pipeline services market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.17% and the market share is expected to increase to USD 982.99 million from 2021 to 2026.
Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 39.82 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.81
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 39%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aker Solutions ASA, Archer Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Dril Quip Inc., Evolution Oil Tools Inc., Flowserve Corp., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Geometrics Inc., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Loews Corp., NOV Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., and Weatherford International Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
