Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market - 39% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Aker Solutions ASA & Archer Ltd | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges. The oil and gas upstream equipment market size is expected to increase by USD 39.82 million, at a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market report by Technavio. 39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Canada and Mexico are the key markets for oil and gas upstream equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe. With the gradual stabilization in crude oil prices, the region has resumed its deep and ultra-deep oil and gas projects in the GoM, which will facilitate the oil and gas upstream equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

Factors such as an increase in oil rig count, and a rise in unconventional oil and gas resources will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the uncertainties associated with low crude oil prices will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The oil and gas upstream equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M and A, joint ventures, contracts, agreements, and partnerships to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aker Solutions ASA, Archer Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Dril Quip Inc., Evolution Oil Tools Inc., Flowserve Corp., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Geometrics Inc., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Loews Corp., NOV Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., and Weatherford International Plc, etc.

Few companies with key offerings

Aker Solutions ASA - The company offers oil and gas upstream equipment using floater designs that enable oil and gas production, storage, and offloading in the world's most challenging offshore environments.

Archer Ltd. - The company offers oil and gas upstream equipment that is designed to service the platform drilling industry more efficiently and cost-effectively than fixed drilling facilities or a Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit for drilling.

Dril Quip Inc. - The company offers oil and gas upstream equipment that includes liner hanger systems, expandable liner systems, completion packers, safety valves, and a variety of other specialty service tools.

General Electric Co -The company offers oil and gas upstream equipment that helps to meet increasing needs across the entire spectrum of oil and gas production and power generation, safety valves, and a variety of other specialty service tools.

Ramboll.com - The company offers oil and gas upstream equipment that is tailored to cover the full life cycle for oil and gas facilities such as offshore platform complexes including topsides, jackets, pipelines, and subsea, FPSO, as well as onshore facilities such as terminals, storage, and refinery modifications.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the oil and gas upstream equipment market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application, the market is classified as exploration and drilling, completion and procedure, and others.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Oil And Gas Upstream Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 39.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.81 Performing market contribution North America at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aker Solutions ASA, Archer Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Dril Quip Inc., Evolution Oil Tools Inc., Flowserve Corp., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Geometrics Inc., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Loews Corp., NOV Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., and Weatherford International Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

